Jeremy Pacatiw Confident of Overcoming Ring Rust in ONE Championship Return Against Wang Shuo

MANILA -- Jeremy "The Juggernaut" Pacatiw is gearing up for a significant return to the ONE Championship ring, facing Wang Shuo on April 6 at ONE Fight Night 21. This event, taking place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, marks his first fight since December 2022. Despite the hiatus, Pacatiw's active training routine and recent successes in other martial arts disciplines have kept him in top form, ready to tackle the challenges that lie ahead in the bantamweight MMA bout.

Staying Active, Staying Sharp

Pacatiw's commitment to continuous improvement and staying active outside the MMA cage is evident. Training at Lions Nation MMA, he has not only honed his skills but also contributed to the growth of his teammates. His involvement with the Philippine National Kickboxing team, which led to a silver medal at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, and his advancement in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) showcase his dedication to martial arts. These accomplishments, according to Pacatiw, play a crucial role in his development as a fighter, emphasizing the importance of mastering the finer details of combat sports.

Embracing Opportunities

The transition period between fights has been a time of growth and opportunity for Pacatiw. Beyond his achievements in kickboxing and BJJ, his engagement in grappling competitions and earning his blue belt underscore his commitment to evolving as a martial artist. This period has allowed him to explore different aspects of martial arts, furthering his knowledge and skills. Pacatiw views his upcoming fight as not just a return to the ring but as a platform to demonstrate the progress he has made with Lions Nation MMA. His focus remains on showcasing his enhanced capabilities and meeting the high expectations set for him.

Looking Ahead

As the fight night approaches, Pacatiw's confidence is palpable. His active lifestyle, coupled with strategic training and participation in various martial arts competitions, has prepared him well for his return. The anticipation for his bout against Wang Shuo is high, not only among his fans but also within the fighter himself. This match is not just about overcoming ring rust; it's a testament to Pacatiw's resilience, adaptability, and unwavering dedication to his craft. As the MMA community watches closely, "The Juggernaut" is set to make a statement in the ONE Championship ring once again.