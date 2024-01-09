Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School

In a significant move that marks a new chapter for Texas high school football, Eagle Mountain Saginaw Independent School District (ISD) has appointed Jeremy Mullins as the inaugural head coach for the new football program at Eagle Mountain High School. The announcement comes on the back of an impressive tenure by Mullins at the Tolar Rattlers, culminating in a Class 2A D1 State Championship win in the 2023 season.

Mullins’ Winning Streak

Recognized for his successful leadership, Mullins steered the Rattlers to a remarkable 14-2 overall record, besides an undefeated run in District 5-2A play. This followed a historic turnaround for the team, which had suffered a series of losing seasons from 2018 to 2020. Under Mullins’ watch, the team improved to a 10-3 record in 2021 and a 13-1 record in 2022, before the championship run in 2023.

Distinct Traditions and Success

Not just a football team, the Tolar Rattlers are known for their unique tradition of dancing to Ray Wylie Hubbard’s ‘Snake Farm’. This distinctive celebration became a symbol of their success and unity under Mullins’ coaching. The Rattlers’ turnaround is a testament to Mullins’ leadership and ability to instill a winning attitude in his teams.

Mullins’ Football Journey

Before his coaching career, Mullins was a distinguished football player himself. He was an All-State linebacker and led his college team in tackles at the University of Eastern New Mexico. His coaching journey includes a stint as an assistant at Boswell High School, another institution within the EMS ISD. Now, Mullins returns to EMS ISD, bringing his winning formula to Eagle Mountain High School.

In a week of significant coaching announcements for the district, EMS ISD also named Ricklan Holmes as the new head football coach for Chisholm Trail. As these changes take shape, the district’s football landscape is set for an exciting transformation.