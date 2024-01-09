en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School

In a significant move that marks a new chapter for Texas high school football, Eagle Mountain Saginaw Independent School District (ISD) has appointed Jeremy Mullins as the inaugural head coach for the new football program at Eagle Mountain High School. The announcement comes on the back of an impressive tenure by Mullins at the Tolar Rattlers, culminating in a Class 2A D1 State Championship win in the 2023 season.

Mullins’ Winning Streak

Recognized for his successful leadership, Mullins steered the Rattlers to a remarkable 14-2 overall record, besides an undefeated run in District 5-2A play. This followed a historic turnaround for the team, which had suffered a series of losing seasons from 2018 to 2020. Under Mullins’ watch, the team improved to a 10-3 record in 2021 and a 13-1 record in 2022, before the championship run in 2023.

Distinct Traditions and Success

Not just a football team, the Tolar Rattlers are known for their unique tradition of dancing to Ray Wylie Hubbard’s ‘Snake Farm’. This distinctive celebration became a symbol of their success and unity under Mullins’ coaching. The Rattlers’ turnaround is a testament to Mullins’ leadership and ability to instill a winning attitude in his teams.

Mullins’ Football Journey

Before his coaching career, Mullins was a distinguished football player himself. He was an All-State linebacker and led his college team in tackles at the University of Eastern New Mexico. His coaching journey includes a stint as an assistant at Boswell High School, another institution within the EMS ISD. Now, Mullins returns to EMS ISD, bringing his winning formula to Eagle Mountain High School.

In a week of significant coaching announcements for the district, EMS ISD also named Ricklan Holmes as the new head football coach for Chisholm Trail. As these changes take shape, the district’s football landscape is set for an exciting transformation.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
54 seconds ago
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
The New York Giants, under the direction of new head coach Brian Daboll, is in the midst of restructuring their coaching staff following a disappointing 2022 season. The recent departure of offensive line coach Bobby Johnson has triggered a search for a capable replacement, with the spotlight currently aimed at Carmen Bricillo, the current offensive
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
Carabao Cup Semifinal: Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea - Streaming Details and Match Stakes
4 mins ago
Carabao Cup Semifinal: Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea - Streaming Details and Match Stakes
Ndumo Nyathi Kicks Off Campaign for Highlanders Chairperson Position
4 mins ago
Ndumo Nyathi Kicks Off Campaign for Highlanders Chairperson Position
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
56 seconds ago
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
1 min ago
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
1 min ago
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
Latest Headlines
World News
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
27 seconds
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
55 seconds
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
57 seconds
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
1 min
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
1 min
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
1 min
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
Public Consultation on HRM Northwest Arm Infilling Restriction and Nova Scotia's Plan to Train Emergency Responders
3 mins
Public Consultation on HRM Northwest Arm Infilling Restriction and Nova Scotia's Plan to Train Emergency Responders
Carabao Cup Semifinal: Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea - Streaming Details and Match Stakes
4 mins
Carabao Cup Semifinal: Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea - Streaming Details and Match Stakes
Ndumo Nyathi Kicks Off Campaign for Highlanders Chairperson Position
4 mins
Ndumo Nyathi Kicks Off Campaign for Highlanders Chairperson Position
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
46 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app