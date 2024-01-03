Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament

In a gripping match at the Philsports Arena, Pasig, the New Taipei Kings triumphed over the Meralco Bolts in the 2023-24 East Asia Super League (EASL) home-and-away tournament. The Kings’ victory was spearheaded by NBA veteran Jeremy Lin, who scored a total of 23 points, with 16 of them coming in the second half of the game. Lin’s performance was bolstered by teammates Lee Kai-Yan and Yang Chin-Ying, who made significant contributions from the three-point range.

Unbeatable Kings, Struggling Bolts

Maintaining an undefeated record, the Kings have shown their dominance in the tournament. On the other hand, the Bolts, deprived of the services of key players Chris Newsome and Aaron Black due to injuries, are now struggling to remain in contention for the Final Four with a 1-4 record.

Next Challenges

The Bolts now look towards their next game against the Seoul SK Knights, a match of utmost importance for their survival in the EASL. Meralco’s coach Luigi Trillo acknowledged the influence of Lin’s gameplay and the Kings’ effective defense that led to turnovers and easy layups. These factors played a significant role in the Kings’ 97-92 win over Meralco, a mirror of their previous encounter in Taiwan last November.

Jeremy Lin: The Game Changer

