Sports

Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament

In a gripping match at the Philsports Arena, Pasig, the New Taipei Kings triumphed over the Meralco Bolts in the 2023-24 East Asia Super League (EASL) home-and-away tournament. The Kings’ victory was spearheaded by NBA veteran Jeremy Lin, who scored a total of 23 points, with 16 of them coming in the second half of the game. Lin’s performance was bolstered by teammates Lee Kai-Yan and Yang Chin-Ying, who made significant contributions from the three-point range.

Unbeatable Kings, Struggling Bolts

Maintaining an undefeated record, the Kings have shown their dominance in the tournament. On the other hand, the Bolts, deprived of the services of key players Chris Newsome and Aaron Black due to injuries, are now struggling to remain in contention for the Final Four with a 1-4 record.

Next Challenges

The Bolts now look towards their next game against the Seoul SK Knights, a match of utmost importance for their survival in the EASL. Meralco’s coach Luigi Trillo acknowledged the influence of Lin’s gameplay and the Kings’ effective defense that led to turnovers and easy layups. These factors played a significant role in the Kings’ 97-92 win over Meralco, a mirror of their previous encounter in Taiwan last November.

Jeremy Lin: The Game Changer

Jeremy Lin, the former NBA player with the New Taipei Kings, has been a game-changer throughout the tournament. Scoring 23 points, including a critical 16 in the second half, Lin led his team to an impressive victory. His leadership and performance were instrumental in the Kings’ win, demonstrating the impact of a seasoned player in these high-pressure games.

Sports Taiwan
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

