Jeremy King: UGA Assistant to Western Carolina Offensive Line Coach

In a significant development in college football, Jeremy King, a former offensive line assistant at the University of Georgia (UGA), has been named the new offensive line coach at Western Carolina. Known for his strategic acumen and deep understanding of the game, King's appointment is viewed as a significant addition to the Western Carolina coaching staff.

From Valdosta State to UGA

King's journey in football is a testament to his passion and dedication to the sport. He began his career at Valdosta State, where he served for two years as an offensive assistant. His primary responsibility was overseeing the running backs, a position he excelled in. He is an alumnus of Valdosta State and had an impressive playing career there. He was a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award in 2018, an honor given to the most outstanding Division II lineman of the year. Additionally, King also achieved All-American status during his tenure at Valdosta State.

Stepping into the Professional Arena

Post his successful stint at Valdosta State, King briefly played for the Green Bay Blizzard in the Indoor Football League for two seasons. However, his love for the game soon saw him transition into a coaching role in 2021. His coaching abilities were recognized by UGA, where he joined in February 2023 as an offensive line assistant.

Embarking on a New Journey

King's move to Western Carolina marks the next significant step in his coaching career, following a single year stint with UGA. The University anticipates his experience and strategic understanding of the game to significantly contribute to their offensive strategies. As he takes on his new role, the college football community eagerly awaits to see how King will steer the team's offensive line.