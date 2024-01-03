en English
Sports

Jeremie Frimpong Launches Pathways Initiative: A New Horizon for Young Footballers

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
Jeremie Frimpong Launches Pathways Initiative: A New Horizon for Young Footballers

Jeremie Frimpong, the Dutch-Ghanaian footballer who has made a name for himself at Bayer Leverkusen, is embarking on an ambitious project to reshape the future of young footballers. The Pathways Initiative, a unique program designed to bridge the gap between football and the corporate world, is being launched in Accra, Ghana. This initiative is the first of its kind, with a global expansion plan that includes the UK, Netherlands, Germany, and eventually other countries around the world.

Supporting the Unseen Talents

The Pathways Initiative is a response to the struggles faced by aspiring young footballers who, for various reasons, do not find their way to professional leagues. The program is designed to equip these individuals with skills, work experience, and networking opportunities in various sectors outside the sports arena. By doing so, Frimpong aims to create a powerful support network for young footballers, allowing them to have a successful career beyond the pitch.

Collaborative Effort for a Greater Cause

The project is a joint effort between Pathways, Remoteli, a tech-led staffing organization, and Prolific Sports Group (PSG), a sports agency. Remoteli will be responsible for providing the necessary training, while PSG will manage player operations. This collaboration is designed to identify and assist talented young footballers who are ready to transition their focus from sports to other sectors.

Expanding Borders: From Ghana to the World

Starting in Ghana, Frimpong, born in the Netherlands and having played professionally in the UK and Germany, plans on bringing this initiative to his birthplace and later to other countries where he has built his career. The ultimate goal is to implement the Pathways Initiative globally, thereby creating a worldwide network of support for aspiring footballers. This vision, when realized, will provide a much-needed alternative path for those who want to build successful careers outside of football.

Frimpong, who has been a key player for Bayer Leverkusen, with 16 appearances and five goals this season, is not just defining his legacy on the field, but also off the field, with his admirable efforts to support the next generation of footballers.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

