Jenna Key Commits to LSU Women's Track and Field, Cross-Country Teams

Jenna Key, an exceptional high school athlete from C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, has pledged to compete in the Louisiana State University women's track and field and cross-country programs in 2024. Drawing attention with her excellent performance on the track, Key has also displayed an admirable academic prowess with a 4.8 GPA.

Record-Breaking Runner

Key has left an indelible mark on her high school team, setting both school and Caddo Parish records at the Catholic High Invitational. Notably, she recorded a time of 17:26 over three miles. Beyond this, Key has shown commendable consistency in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association championships, establishing personal-best times in a variety of distance races.

Impressive Personal Bests

As she prepares for her final high school track season, Key's personal records stand at 5:16.05 in the 1600 meter, 11:06.06 in the 3200 meter, and 18:37.26 in the 5000 meter. These impressive times highlight her potential and underline the value she will bring to LSU's distance program.

Joining the LSU Family

In her decision to join LSU, Key emphasized the sense of family she experienced with the coaching staff and team. Her commitment to the Tigers is seen as a crucial addition to an already robust distance class expected to arrive at the university in the coming academic year. The community and her high school are immensely proud of her achievements and are eagerly anticipating her future successes at LSU.