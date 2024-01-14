Jendayi Triumphs in the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks

On a sun-dappled Sunday at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, the thundering sound of hooves on turf echoed as the equestrian community gathered for the prestigious Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks, affectionately known as the Ladies Derby. The event was a veritable showstopper as the filly Jendayi, sired by the celebrated trainer Pesi Shroff, seized the day with a stunning victory, surpassing her rivals by a significant nine-length lead.

Jendayi: A Filly Unmatched

Initially positioned fourth among a tight rank of five horses, Jendayi made a remarkable comeback. Trained by Pesi Shroff and guided by Irish jockey Oisin Murphy, the four-year-old filly has consistently delivered performances that have left spectators in awe. Her victory at the Indian Oaks was no exception, marking her fourth career win.

The race was an exhibition of Jendayi’s prowess and a testament to the meticulous training she received from Shroff. This win comes hot on the heels of her triumph at the Indian 1000 Guineas, held at the same track last month, cementing her status as a dominant force in the equestrian world.

Day’s Other Highlights

While Jendayi stole the limelight, the day’s events also witnessed other worthy contenders. Ameerah and Waikki followed Jendayi, securing second and third place respectively. Notably, in the Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup, another remarkable victory was achieved by the horse Enabler. A family affair, Enabler was trained by Mallesh Narredu and ridden to victory by his son, jockey Yash Narredu.

The race day was adorned with several other competitions, including the Marchetta Trophy, P. D. Avasia Trophy, Yawar Rashid Trophy, Uttam Singh Trophy, Gool S. Poonawalla Million, and the Tricumdas Dwarkadas Trophy. Horses such as Arbitrage, Superlative, Vincent Van Gogh, Giant King, Dash, Phenom, and Mighty Thunder emerged victorious in their respective races, each contributing to the day’s festive spirit of competition and camaraderie.