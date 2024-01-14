en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Jendayi Triumphs in the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Jendayi Triumphs in the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks

On a sun-dappled Sunday at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, the thundering sound of hooves on turf echoed as the equestrian community gathered for the prestigious Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks, affectionately known as the Ladies Derby. The event was a veritable showstopper as the filly Jendayi, sired by the celebrated trainer Pesi Shroff, seized the day with a stunning victory, surpassing her rivals by a significant nine-length lead.

Jendayi: A Filly Unmatched

Initially positioned fourth among a tight rank of five horses, Jendayi made a remarkable comeback. Trained by Pesi Shroff and guided by Irish jockey Oisin Murphy, the four-year-old filly has consistently delivered performances that have left spectators in awe. Her victory at the Indian Oaks was no exception, marking her fourth career win.

The race was an exhibition of Jendayi’s prowess and a testament to the meticulous training she received from Shroff. This win comes hot on the heels of her triumph at the Indian 1000 Guineas, held at the same track last month, cementing her status as a dominant force in the equestrian world.

Day’s Other Highlights

While Jendayi stole the limelight, the day’s events also witnessed other worthy contenders. Ameerah and Waikki followed Jendayi, securing second and third place respectively. Notably, in the Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup, another remarkable victory was achieved by the horse Enabler. A family affair, Enabler was trained by Mallesh Narredu and ridden to victory by his son, jockey Yash Narredu.

The race day was adorned with several other competitions, including the Marchetta Trophy, P. D. Avasia Trophy, Yawar Rashid Trophy, Uttam Singh Trophy, Gool S. Poonawalla Million, and the Tricumdas Dwarkadas Trophy. Horses such as Arbitrage, Superlative, Vincent Van Gogh, Giant King, Dash, Phenom, and Mighty Thunder emerged victorious in their respective races, each contributing to the day’s festive spirit of competition and camaraderie.

0
India Local News Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
39 mins ago
Lakshadweep: India's Ecological Gem in the Eye of a Diplomatic Storm
Amidst escalating diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives, a fresh wave of nationalism is steering the Indian public towards exploring their own islands, in particular, Lakshadweep. The social media campaign ‘Chalo Lakshadweep’ is gaining momentum, encouraged by celebrities like south superstar Nagarjuna, who recently shifted his family holiday from the Maldives to Lakshadweep. However,
Lakshadweep: India's Ecological Gem in the Eye of a Diplomatic Storm
Indian Army Jawan Loses Life to Banned Chinese Manja: A Wake-Up Call for Stricter Enforcement
46 mins ago
Indian Army Jawan Loses Life to Banned Chinese Manja: A Wake-Up Call for Stricter Enforcement
NCL Announces 150 Vacancies for Assistant Foreman: Apply Online
47 mins ago
NCL Announces 150 Vacancies for Assistant Foreman: Apply Online
Makar Sankranti: India's Vibrant Harvest Festival
41 mins ago
Makar Sankranti: India's Vibrant Harvest Festival
Exercise Topchi: Indian Army Showcases Artillery Prowess
42 mins ago
Exercise Topchi: Indian Army Showcases Artillery Prowess
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
46 mins ago
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
46 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
46 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
46 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
47 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
47 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
47 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
47 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
48 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
48 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
15 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app