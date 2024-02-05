Jemarcus Hardrick Set to Become Highest-Paid American Offensive Tackle in CFL

Jemarcus Hardrick, the renowned American offensive tackle, is reportedly set to join the Saskatchewan Roughriders on a two-year contract worth approximately $230,500 per season. Revealed by TSN's Farhan Lalji, this significant agreement will crown Hardrick as the highest-paid American offensive tackle in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

A Wealth of Experience

At 33, Hardrick brings invaluable experience to the Roughriders. He has been an integral part of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers since 2016, demonstrating consistent performance and dedication. His outstanding playing skills earned him the nomination for the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman by his team in 2023.

Impressive Career and Accolades

Born in Fort Scott, Nebraska, Hardrick embarked on his CFL journey with the BC Lions in 2014. He had a brief stint with the Roughriders in 2015, during which he started in eight games. His illustrious career boasts several accolades, including being honored as a CFL all-star in 2021 and 2023. He also has two prestigious Grey Cup championships under his belt, won with the Bombers in 2019 and 2021.

Sealing the Deal

Hardrick's contract with the Roughriders also includes an impressive $120,000 signing bonus. Despite this lucrative offer, the Bombers still have the opportunity to retain his services. The future of 16 free agents from the Riders remains uncertain.

In his career, Hardrick has appeared in 133 CFL games and continues to be a dominant force on the field. His experience and skills will undoubtedly be a significant advantage for the Roughriders in the upcoming seasons.