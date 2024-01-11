Jelena Ostapenko Gears Up for Australian Open with Strong Adelaide Performance

Latvian tennis ace and former world number five, Jelena Ostapenko, is serving up a remarkable run at the Adelaide International, setting the stage for a promising performance at the upcoming Australian Open. Her recent victory over Marta Kostyuk, with a triumphant score of 7-5 6-3, has secured her a spot in the semi-finals, showcasing a return to the high-octane play that led her to her Grand Slam win at the 2017 French Open.

Regaining Form in Adelaide

Currently ranked 12th globally, Ostapenko’s performance in Adelaide is a testament to her tenacity and skill, hinting at a return to her peak abilities. Her win against Kostyuk was a display of resilience, indicative of the determination that previously propelled her to the world’s top five rankings.

Australian Open: The Next Challenge

Ostapenko’s next major challenge lies in the Australian Open, scheduled from January 14-28. She will commence her quest for another Grand Slam title against Australia’s own Kimberley Birrell. Given her current form and the competitive spirit she’s shown in Adelaide, Ostapenko shapes up to be a formidable contender in the much-anticipated tournament.

Grand Slam Aspirations

With her sights set firmly on the Australian Open, Ostapenko’s progress in Adelaide has become a beacon of her potential success in the forthcoming major. Her impressive form on the court, reminiscent of her 2017 French Open triumph, suggests a strong possibility of another Grand Slam title in her tennis career.