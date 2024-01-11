en English
Australia

Jelena Ostapenko Gears Up for Australian Open with Strong Adelaide Performance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Jelena Ostapenko Gears Up for Australian Open with Strong Adelaide Performance

Latvian tennis ace and former world number five, Jelena Ostapenko, is serving up a remarkable run at the Adelaide International, setting the stage for a promising performance at the upcoming Australian Open. Her recent victory over Marta Kostyuk, with a triumphant score of 7-5 6-3, has secured her a spot in the semi-finals, showcasing a return to the high-octane play that led her to her Grand Slam win at the 2017 French Open.

Regaining Form in Adelaide

Currently ranked 12th globally, Ostapenko’s performance in Adelaide is a testament to her tenacity and skill, hinting at a return to her peak abilities. Her win against Kostyuk was a display of resilience, indicative of the determination that previously propelled her to the world’s top five rankings.

Australian Open: The Next Challenge

Ostapenko’s next major challenge lies in the Australian Open, scheduled from January 14-28. She will commence her quest for another Grand Slam title against Australia’s own Kimberley Birrell. Given her current form and the competitive spirit she’s shown in Adelaide, Ostapenko shapes up to be a formidable contender in the much-anticipated tournament.

Grand Slam Aspirations

With her sights set firmly on the Australian Open, Ostapenko’s progress in Adelaide has become a beacon of her potential success in the forthcoming major. Her impressive form on the court, reminiscent of her 2017 French Open triumph, suggests a strong possibility of another Grand Slam title in her tennis career.

Australia Sports Tennis
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

