Latvia

Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary

On the fourth anniversary of her father’s death, Latvian tennis sensation, Jelena Ostapenko, clinched a decisive victory in the second round of the Brisbane International, dedicating her win to the memory of her late father. Jevgenijs Ostapenko, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 43 on January 3rd, 2020, has been a source of inspiration and motivation for his daughter. This poignant victory against Camila Giorgi certainly stands as a testament to the strength of that bond.

Remembering a Cherished Bond

As part of her tribute to her father, Ostapenko shared a heartfelt childhood photo with him on her Instagram account. She expressed how special this win was for her, cementing it as a tribute to her late father. The loss, which she had announced on her social media without disclosing the cause, has left an undeniable influence on Ostapenko’s life, both on and off the court.

Triumph on the Court

The match saw Ostapenko initially tied with Giorgi before she found her rhythm and took control of the game. With a display of sheer determination and skill, she secured five consecutive games to win the first set 6-1. Despite Giorgi managing to lead 4-2 in the second set, Ostapenko staged an impressive comeback with two consecutive breaks, winning the set 6-4 and ultimately the match.

Looking Ahead to the Next Challenge

Following this emotional victory, Ostapenko’s next challenge is a round-of-16 match against former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova. The two players share an even head-to-head record of 5-5, setting the stage for an exciting and closely-contested match. As Ostapenko continues her journey in the Brisbane International, her father’s memory serves not just as a source of inspiration, but also as a guiding light, shining brightly on her path to victory.

Latvia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

