Jelena Dokic Cancels Appearances Amidst Health Concerns and Criticism of Body Shaming

In a sudden turn of events, former professional tennis player, Jelena Dokic, has had to cancel two of her previously scheduled appearances due to a viral infection. Dokic, who had arrived in Brisbane for demanding days of commentating at the Brisbane International tennis tournament, later communicated to her followers via Instagram that she had to withdraw from her duties at the Adelaide International.

Jelena Dokic’s Health Concerns

Following her return to Melbourne for recovery, Dokic’s health emergency raised concerns over her readiness for the Australian Open. With a commentator role at the prestigious event, the former tennis star is focused on a quick recovery as she receives an outpouring of support from friends and fans.

Implications of the Health Emergency

This unexpected health emergency forced Dokic to cancel a book signing event in Adelaide. Fans who had anticipated meeting the former World No. 4 tennis star and getting copies of her book signed were left disappointed. However, Dokic assured her fans that the event would be rescheduled after January.

Dokic’s Outspoken Criticism of Body Shaming

Even amidst her health struggles, Dokic has been vocal about her criticism of body shaming. She recently took to social media to share personal reflections and photos, addressing her experiences with fluctuating body sizes and urging her audience to avoid judgment and focus on kindness instead. Dokic has previously been open about her battles with an eating disorder and an abusive relationship with her father, both contributing to her struggles with food.