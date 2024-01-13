Jehan Daruvala: Charging Ahead with Maserati MSG Racing in Formula E

The world of racing is set to witness a thrilling spectacle as 25-year-old Indian driver Jehan Daruvala gets behind the wheel for his Formula E debut with Maserati MSG Racing. A seasoned racer, Daruvala embraces this fresh challenge with the confidence born from his extensive experience in Formula 2 and stint as a reserve driver for Mahindra Racing.

Embracing the Electric Revolution

Conscious of the significant shift required from his prior Formula 2 experience, Daruvala has been meticulously preparing for the electrifying world of Formula E. With the Gen 3 Formula E car under his command, he has devoted countless hours to simulator work and private tests, honing his skills to adapt to the different racing style this all-electric series demands. The thrill of the new and the promise of the unexplored fuel Daruvala’s drive as he gears up for his debut.

Unfazed by the Formula 1 Detour

Despite not securing a seat in Formula 1, Daruvala remains undaunted, viewing his journey as a series of steps towards growth and mastery. His entry into Formula E represents an opportune moment in his career, allowing him to compete at a mature stage while still in his prime. His focus remains steadfastly on the track ahead, not the road left untaken.

Ambitions on the Electric Horizon

As the second Indian to participate in the all-electric series, following Karun Chandhok, Daruvala shoulders a dual responsibility. Not only is he chasing points and podiums for Maserati MSG Racing, but he also aims to inspire more Indian fans to appreciate the exhilarating world of electric racing. His ambition stretches beyond personal accolades, as he hopes to motivate young Indian racers to blaze their own trails in motorsports. Daruvala aims for a long and illustrious career in Formula E, leaving a legacy that lasts beyond the finish line.