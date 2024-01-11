Jeffrey Needles Reels in Missouri’s First State-Record Fish of 2024

On a quiet, crisp morning of January 3rd, 2024, nestled in the tranquil setting of Lake Lotawana, Kansas City’s very own, Jeffrey Needles, reeled in a catch that would etch his name in the annals of fishing history. The angler, known for his participation in fishing tournaments, caught a 12-ounce yellow perch, surpassing the previous state record set in 2019. This extraordinary feat was achieved not by conventional methods but through an alternative technique known as a throwline.

The Record-Breaking Catch

Casting his line into the placid waters, Needles had little inkling that he was about to pull out a record-breaker. He had, however, humorously forewarned his wife of his intentions to break the yellow perch record. As fate would have it, his jesting prediction came true. While fishing with his family, Needles swiftly reeled in a yellow perch, though it failed to break the record. Undeterred, he cast his line once more, and this time, he hooked the 12-ounce perch that would set the new record.

A Certified Achievement

Following the catch, the fish was officially weighed on a certified scale in Blue Springs, Missouri. The weight was confirmed, and Needles’ catch was recognized as the first state-record fish of 2024. The fish, which had remained alive throughout the weighing process, was subsequently released back into Lake Lotawana, a testament to Needles’ respect for the life he temporarily disrupted.

Commemorating the Record

Basking in the glow of his achievement, Needles expressed excitement about setting the record, particularly as he used an alternative method and had his children present to witness the event. To immortalize the moment, he plans to have a replica of the record-breaking perch made. This tangible memento will serve as a reminder of the day when a routine fishing trip turned into a landmark event, marking Needles’ unique contribution to the annals of Missouri’s fishing records.