Jeffrey Bassa Returns to Oregon Ducks, Bolsters Defense for 2024 Season

Jeffrey Bassa, the acclaimed middle linebacker for the Oregon Ducks, has unveiled his decision to reprise his role in the 2024 season, postponing his entry into the highly anticipated NFL Draft. Earning his stripes over the course of three solid years with the Ducks, Bassa was perceived as a potential mid-to-late-round pick in the draft. However, his decision to remain in Eugene highlights his commitment to nurturing his prowess further.

A Striking Performance

In the 2023 season, Bassa emerged as a prominent figure in Ducks’ defense, accumulating 71 tackles across 14 games, 2.5 tackles for loss (TFL), and one interception (INT). His impressive three-year tenure with Oregon has seen him participate in 38 games, during which he amassed a commendable tally of 181 total tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks, and 3 INTs.

Defensive MVP of the Fiesta Bowl

Bassa’s extraordinary performance did not go unnoticed. His relentless pursuit of excellence earned him the badge of honor as the defensive MVP at the Fiesta Bowl. This accolade not only reaffirms his exceptional defensive skills but also his ability to deliver under pressure.

Anticipating a Robust Defense

With Bassa’s return, the Ducks’ defense is expected to witness an unprecedented boost in the forthcoming season. As one of the team’s defensive leaders, Bassa’s experience and skill will be instrumental in bolstering the Ducks’ defensive strategy. His decision to stay back is seen as a significant development for the team and coach Dan Lanning, who are keen on enhancing their roster through the transfer portal.