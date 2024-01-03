en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Jefferson City Lady Jays’ Stunning Comeback Win in CMAC Opener

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Jefferson City Lady Jays’ Stunning Comeback Win in CMAC Opener

In an electrifying display of resilience and tenacity, the Jefferson City Lady Jays snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Sedalia Smith-Cotton Lady Tigers in their Central Missouri Activities Conference (CMAC) opener. Despite being on the back foot for the majority of the game, the Lady Jays rallied in the final quarter, erasing a 12-point deficit to claim a 51-47 victory.

Against All Odds

The game began on a challenging note for the Lady Jays, as they trailed 17-10 after the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime. The situation seemed dire when the Lady Tigers extended their lead, creating a daunting 45-35 gap at the end of the third quarter. But, in a testament to their indomitable spirit, the Lady Jays refused to bow out.

A Fourth Quarter Turnaround

Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Jays launched a relentless offensive, paired with an impervious defense, that held the Lady Tigers to a mere two points. On the other hand, the Lady Jays racked up 16 points, a feat achieved through sheer determination and flawless execution.

Key Players Stepping Up

The Lady Jays’ remarkable comeback was fueled by key performances from Izzy Schmidt, Lyssa Sportsman, and Deyja Mays. Schmidt led the charge with 14 points, followed by Sportsman with 12. Mays, who scored all of her 11 points in the second half, played a pivotal role in turning the tide of the game.

With this memorable win, the Lady Jays now stand at a 6-6 overall record, with a promising 1-0 start in the CMAC. Their next challenge awaits at the Union Tournament on the following Monday.

In other news, the Jefferson City junior varsity team also had reason to celebrate, having secured a win with a score of 52-24. The team was spearheaded by K’Lee DuBois, who contributed an impressive 22 points.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cricket Showdown: Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza's Resilience Against Australia's Bowling Attack

By Salman Khan

Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala

By Salman Khan

Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories

By Salman Khan

High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess

By Salman Khan

In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Bask ...
@Sports · 2 mins
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Bask ...
heart comment 0
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus

By Salman Khan

Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
Boxer Anthony Yarde Eyes Cruiserweight Opportunities and Potential Buatsi Bout

By Salman Khan

Boxer Anthony Yarde Eyes Cruiserweight Opportunities and Potential Buatsi Bout
Capital City Lady Cavaliers Show Growth in Confidence Despite Defeat

By Salman Khan

Capital City Lady Cavaliers Show Growth in Confidence Despite Defeat
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket Showdown: Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza's Resilience Against Australia's Bowling Attack
1 min
Cricket Showdown: Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza's Resilience Against Australia's Bowling Attack
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
2 mins
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
2 mins
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
2 mins
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
2 mins
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
3 mins
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
3 mins
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
3 mins
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app