Jefferson City Lady Jays’ Stunning Comeback Win in CMAC Opener

In an electrifying display of resilience and tenacity, the Jefferson City Lady Jays snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Sedalia Smith-Cotton Lady Tigers in their Central Missouri Activities Conference (CMAC) opener. Despite being on the back foot for the majority of the game, the Lady Jays rallied in the final quarter, erasing a 12-point deficit to claim a 51-47 victory.

Against All Odds

The game began on a challenging note for the Lady Jays, as they trailed 17-10 after the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime. The situation seemed dire when the Lady Tigers extended their lead, creating a daunting 45-35 gap at the end of the third quarter. But, in a testament to their indomitable spirit, the Lady Jays refused to bow out.

A Fourth Quarter Turnaround

Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Jays launched a relentless offensive, paired with an impervious defense, that held the Lady Tigers to a mere two points. On the other hand, the Lady Jays racked up 16 points, a feat achieved through sheer determination and flawless execution.

Key Players Stepping Up

The Lady Jays’ remarkable comeback was fueled by key performances from Izzy Schmidt, Lyssa Sportsman, and Deyja Mays. Schmidt led the charge with 14 points, followed by Sportsman with 12. Mays, who scored all of her 11 points in the second half, played a pivotal role in turning the tide of the game.

With this memorable win, the Lady Jays now stand at a 6-6 overall record, with a promising 1-0 start in the CMAC. Their next challenge awaits at the Union Tournament on the following Monday.

In other news, the Jefferson City junior varsity team also had reason to celebrate, having secured a win with a score of 52-24. The team was spearheaded by K’Lee DuBois, who contributed an impressive 22 points.