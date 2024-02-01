Jeff Jarrett on Wrestling's Current Landscape: The Rock, Royal Rumble, and More

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has voiced his opinions on a plethora of wrestling-related topics in the most recent episode of his podcast, "My World". The commentary ranged from The Rock's new position on the board of TKO, the evolution of the Royal Rumble, the potential of NXT wrestler Bron Breakker, and the recent allegations against Vince McMahon.

The Rock's Expanding Influence

One of the highlights of the podcast was Jarrett's thoughts on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's recent appointment to the Board of Directors of TKO. Jarrett emphasized the significant influence The Rock continues to wield in wrestling today. The Rock's recent acquisition of full ownership of his eponymous trademark only adds to his already formidable presence.

Royal Rumble Evolution

Jarrett expressed his desire to see the Royal Rumble evolve by incorporating talent from various promotions across the globe. He argued that relying on veterans or past stars could limit the event's potential and that fresh blood from international arenas could invigorate the competition.

Bron Breakker's Prospective Future

Another topic of Jarrett's discourse was NXT wrestler Bron Breakker. He commended Breakker for his dedication to the craft and speculated on his promising future. He even posited that a victory over Gunther could pave the way for Breakker to ascend to the title of WWE Champion within the forthcoming year.

The Allegations Against Vince McMahon

Lastly, Jarrett broached the subject of the latest allegations against Vince McMahon. He described the situation as a toxic one and suggested it marked the end of an era for professional wrestling. The comments, originally transcribed for WrestlingNews.co by Jim, are to be credited to AdFreeShows.com.

The podcast episode also teased the upcoming Fifth Annual 80s Wrestling Con event, hinting at an exciting assembly for wrestling enthusiasts.