Even as winter's icy grip clenches the sports world, fans and teams alike have found unique ways to cope with the freezing weather. Many are looking ahead to spring training as a beacon of warmer times. This week, a notable moment occurred during the NFL wild card win of the Buffalo Bills over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The sight of a sign reading "Just One Before I Die" echoed the once-familiar sentiment of Chicago Cubs fans.

Addressing the Rumor Mill

Meanwhile, Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer took steps to address the rampant rumor mill. He particularly highlighted the false nature of trade rumors involving Christopher Morel due to a visa issue, and the speculation linking the Cubs with Japanese star Shohei Ohtani.

Chicago's Winter Sports Landscape

Chicagoans have been humorously reflecting on whether the polar vortex builds character, contrasting their situation with Detroit fans celebrating a win in a cozy indoor stadium. The White Sox, lacking major winter improvements, drew media attention for the annual event of their equipment truck's departure for spring training in Glendale, Arizona.

NFL Wild-Card Weekend Drama

NFL wild-card weekend brought its own drama with broadcaster speculation on coaching job security and reactions to losses. Particularly noted was Skip Bayless's social media meltdown over the Dallas Cowboys' defeat. Discussions of a new domed Bears stadium in Chicago sparked skepticism, particularly given Soldier Field's accessibility issues. The possibility of a Lions-Chiefs Super Bowl was teased, suggesting a pop culture clash between fans of Eminem and Taylor Swift.

The Bulls' Ring of Honor Ceremony

The Chicago Bulls faced criticism for their handling of a Ring of Honor ceremony, failing to announce the names of the 1995-96 championship team members.

Jed Hoyer and the Bullpen

Within this whirl of sports activity, the content directly correlates with the topic 'Cubs Jed Hoyer addresses rumors'. The focus is the potential bullpen targets for the Chicago Cubs and the need for a left-handed reliever. Hoyer's involvement in looking for bullpen upgrades and the potential signing of left-hander Matt Moore are highlighted. The piece delves into Moore's performance and how he could be a valuable addition to the Cubs' bullpen. The Cubs front office, under Hoyer's guidance, emphasizes the importance of upgrading the bullpen before Opening Day. The article underscores the importance of these additions, which could determine whether the team will be playing baseball in October this fall.