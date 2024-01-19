Jebel Ali Racecourse Gears Up for Seventh Meeting Highlighted by Emirates Airline Cup

The seventh meeting of the Jebel Ali Racecourse's season is set to captivate racing enthusiasts this Saturday, with an array of prestigious races on the cards. Among the highlights, the Emirates Airline Cup, the Jebel Ali Sprint, and the Jebel Ali Mile Preps are expected to draw significant interest and competition.

A Celebration of Space Exploration

The racing day will also feature the Zayed Ambition Cup, a unique event honoring the United Arab Emirates' achievements in space exploration. The inclusion of this distinct race underlines the racecourse's dedication to not just sporting excitement but also community celebration and nation-building.

Notable Participants and Favorites

Taking center stage, Musabbeh Al Mheiri celebrates a significant milestone, reaching 500 UAE winners. His horse, Rawy, is expected to add to this success in the hotly contested Emirates Airline Cup. In contrast, Doug Watson's horses, Khuzaam and Al Tariq, are favorites in the sprinting event. Khuzaam, in particular, is forecasted to perform well after a strategic shift to a shorter distance.

The Jebel Ali Mile Prep

The Jebel Ali Mile Prep is set to feature the relatively unexposed Swing Vote and the consistently well-performing Street Mood. Not to be overlooked, El Introvertido, guided by the experienced jockey Adrie de Vries, is a notable contender in the 1600m maiden race.

A Day of Competitive Racing

Ensuring a diverse and competitive day of racing, the seven-race card also includes the Wathba Stallions Cup, the Romeo Interiors Cup, and the Emirates NBD Cup. As the Jebel Ali Racecourse's General Manager, Mohamed Al Ahmed, emphasized, the racecourse remains committed to delivering innovative and engaging racing experiences that resonate with the community.