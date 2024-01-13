en English
Brazil

Jean Silva’s Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
Jean Silva’s Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish

UFC Vegas 84 witnessed a dominant octagon debut from Jean Silva, a massive -900 favorite, as he vanquished Westin Wilson in a brutal display of striking. The fight was called off at the 4:13 mark of the first round by referee Marc Goddard, following Silva’s delivery of a pair of devastating uppercuts.

A Methodical Entrance, A Dominant Performance

Silva’s entrance to the cage was anything but rushed. His slow, methodical pace intensified his already formidable presence, setting an ominous tone for the impending bout. And when the fight began, Silva lived up to the hype, rocking Wilson multiple times with powerful punches and knees.

The ‘Fighting Nerd’ Celebrates

After securing his victory, Silva revealed another facet of his personality. Donning his “Fighting Nerd” glasses, he embarked on a dog-like barking celebration, a unique spectacle that further cemented his status as an intriguing figure in the featherweight division.

Striking Skills on Display

During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Silva demonstrated his striking skills with his coach, a display that not only underscored his prowess but also gave insight into his training regimen. This win marks Silva’s ninth consecutive victory, with a notable eight of those wins being first-round finishes. Meanwhile, Wilson has suffered first-round defeats in both of his UFC appearances.

Brazil Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

