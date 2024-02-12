JCCC Baseball and Softball Teams Set to Dominate the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference

The Johnson County Community College (JCCC) baseball team has set the bar high for the upcoming spring sports season. With a string of impressive records and appearances in the NJCAA D-I World Series, the team is ranked in multiple national polls and is the clear preseason favorite to win the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference championship.

A Legacy of Success

Under the leadership of head coach Eric Horner, the JCCC baseball team has become a force to be reckoned with. Last season, the team achieved an outstanding record of 56 wins, securing their place as a top-ranked program in every preseason two-year poll. They currently hold the No. 8 ranking in the NJCAA poll, a testament to their dedication and skill.

Key Players Return to the Field

The upcoming season looks promising, with several key players returning from last season's successful squad. Their combined experience and talent are sure to make a significant impact on the field. As the team prepares for the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference championships, anticipation is building for another impressive performance.

Softball Team Also a Force to Be Reckoned With

The JCCC baseball team isn't the only one turning heads this season. The softball team, led by head coach Aubree Brattin-Volkens, has also earned a No. 8 ranking by the NJCAA. Last season, they achieved an impressive record of 33-9 and were co-champions of the Kansas Jayhawk D-II Conference. With the Conference championships on the horizon, the softball team is poised to make their mark as well.

As the JCCC spring sports season begins, expectations are high for both the baseball and softball teams. Their impressive records and rankings have set the stage for an exciting season, with both teams favored to win their respective Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference championships. With their sights set on victory, these talented athletes are ready to take the field and make their mark.