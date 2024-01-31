Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Miami Marlins Face Off in Salary Arbitration Hearing

On Wednesday, Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins found himself at the center of a salary arbitration hearing. The crux of the matter: Chisholm seeks a salary of $2.9 million for the current year while the Marlins propose a more conservative figure of $2,625,000. The impending decision, set to be made by arbitrators Margaret Brogan, Jeanne Vonhof, and Scott Buchheit, is expected to be announced on Thursday, a date that coincides with Chisholm's 26th birthday.

Chisholm's Transition and Performance

Over the last year, Chisholm transitioned from the positions of second base and shortstop to center field. He finished the year with a commendable batting average of .250, along with 19 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 22 successful stolen bases out of 25 attempts. However, his contributions were cut short due to a back injury, sidelining him after June 28.

An All-Star Selection Despite Injuries

Despite the injury setback, Chisholm's performance in 2022 garnered him an All-Star selection. He produced a .254 batting average, hit 14 home runs, and contributed 45 RBIs, along with 12 successful steals out of 17 attempts. Chisholm, who earned $749,500 in the previous year, is making his debut in the world of arbitration.

Other Marlins' Arbitration Hearings on the Horizon

Chisholm isn't the only Marlin facing arbitration. Second baseman Luis Arraez and left-hander Tanner Scott are also preparing for their hearings. Arraez is asking for $12 million in contrast to the team's offer of $10.6 million. Similarly, Scott is requesting $5.7 million against the team's offer of $5.15 million. These hearings are part of a total of 18 player hearings scheduled to run through February 16.