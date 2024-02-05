Jaylen Wells' Midrange Mastery Propels Washington State to Victory

In the cauldron of collegiate basketball where precision and skill often dictate the outcome, Jaylen Wells, the Washington State guard, showcased his midrange prowess during a crucial practice session with Donald Watts. Watts, a former University of Washington luminary and father of WSU guard Isaiah Watts, was instrumental in honing Wells' skills. The result was evident as Wells played a pivotal role in Washington State's thrilling 90-87 overtime victory against the University of Washington, their long-standing rivals.

Midrange Mastery Pays Off

Wells not only scored pivotal midrange jumpers but also demonstrated his burgeoning ability as a secondary shot creator. This aspect of his game has become increasingly significant as rival teams concentrate on limiting WSU's primary ballhandler, Myles Rice. Despite intense defensive pressure, Rice managed to chip in with 18 points, including a decisive three-pointer that ultimately decided the game's outcome.

Proving His Worth

A transfer from Division-II Sonoma State, Wells has been demonstrating his mettle in the more competitive environment of Division-I basketball. His commendable performance, which included 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting, has drawn praise from coach Kyle Smith. Wells' standout performance has proven to be a boon for WSU as they aim to bolster their NCAA Tournament credentials with upcoming games against Oregon and Oregon State.

A Victory to Remember

Prior to their victory against the University of Washington, Wells teamed up with Isaac Jones to lead Washington State to a 78-69 win over Colorado. Wells recorded a double-double and secured the win with consecutive layups in the final moments. Colorado's KJ Simpson scored 25 points, but Washington State resisted repeated Colorado runs to secure the win.

The emergence of Wells as a reliable scorer and creator adds another layer to WSU's offensive arsenal, increasing their potency as they navigate the challenging waters of collegiate basketball.