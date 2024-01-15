Jayden de Laura: From Arizona to Texas State Amid Controversy

Former University of Arizona quarterback, Jayden de Laura, has announced his transfer to Texas State. The announcement came to light via social media on Monday. De Laura kicked off the 2023 season as the starting quarterback for Arizona but had to step back after sustaining an ankle injury during the fourth game against Stanford.

Stellar Performance of the Backup Quarterback

Following his injury, backup quarterback Noah Fifita stepped up, delivering an outstanding performance that eventually resulted in de Laura losing his starting position. In December, de Laura made the decision to enter the transfer portal but chose to stay with the team until the Alamo Bowl.

Controversies Surrounding de Laura

De Laura's 2023 journey was not without controversy. He faced increased scrutiny after information surfaced about his involvement in a sexual assault case in Hawaii in 2018, when he was a minor. Documents reveal that de Laura pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault in family court and authored a letter of apology to the victim. Both de Laura and another player implicated in the case were not charged in criminal court.

De Laura's Career Highlights

Prior to joining Arizona, de Laura transferred from Washington State after the 2021 season. During his tenure with the Arizona Wildcats, he started in 16 games over two seasons. His track record includes over 4,800 passing yards, 35 touchdown passes, 18 interceptions, and seven rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Texas State has welcomed Jake Dickert, the former Arizona QB, as their new head coach, leaving Arizona on the lookout for a replacement. Potential candidates for the position include Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, Arizona offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll, San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan, and Washington State head coach Jake Dickert.