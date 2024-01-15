Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under

With a rare, ambitious goal in sight, the Australian cycling team, Jayco AlUla, is gearing up for a clean sweep at the Tour Down Under. The team’s aim to win all stages and bag the overall title is unprecedented in the event’s history since its inception in 1999. This bold move comes with the support of a powerful team, including the star recruit and recent victor in the national road championships, Luke Plapp.

Strong Contenders and High Ambitions

Plapp, who has recently transitioned from the British team Ineos Grenadiers to Jayco AlUla, exuded confidence in the team’s ability to replicate their winning streak in the Adelaide race. Much to the excitement of the cycling world, Plapp’s strong start to the season has been met with anticipation. However, he made it clear that British cyclist Simon Yates would be the team’s leader on the track. Yates, who finished second in the last year’s Tour, is expected to excel on the routes designed specifically for climbers, especially during the Willunga and Mt Lofty summit finishes.

A Return and a Challenge

Adding to the team’s strength is the return of the remarkable sprinter, Caleb Ewan. Despite facing a difficult phase with his previous team, Ewan has rejoined Jayco AlUla and is already the favorite for the opening stage, notwithstanding a pre-race illness. In recent years, Jayco AlUla has faced various challenges and is under pressure to deliver a robust performance to avoid relegation from the WorldTour.

Testing Times Ahead

The team’s ambitious goal is set to be tested against a field of international cycling stars. Names like Julian Alaphilippe, Filippo Ganna, and Phil Bauhaus, among others, promise a competitive edge to the race. Further, the heat is expected to play a significant role in the weekend’s decisive stages, with temperatures predicted to soar above 30 degrees Celsius. Interestingly, Plapp welcomes this condition, adding a personal twist to the upcoming challenge.