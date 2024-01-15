en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under

With a rare, ambitious goal in sight, the Australian cycling team, Jayco AlUla, is gearing up for a clean sweep at the Tour Down Under. The team’s aim to win all stages and bag the overall title is unprecedented in the event’s history since its inception in 1999. This bold move comes with the support of a powerful team, including the star recruit and recent victor in the national road championships, Luke Plapp.

Strong Contenders and High Ambitions

Plapp, who has recently transitioned from the British team Ineos Grenadiers to Jayco AlUla, exuded confidence in the team’s ability to replicate their winning streak in the Adelaide race. Much to the excitement of the cycling world, Plapp’s strong start to the season has been met with anticipation. However, he made it clear that British cyclist Simon Yates would be the team’s leader on the track. Yates, who finished second in the last year’s Tour, is expected to excel on the routes designed specifically for climbers, especially during the Willunga and Mt Lofty summit finishes.

A Return and a Challenge

Adding to the team’s strength is the return of the remarkable sprinter, Caleb Ewan. Despite facing a difficult phase with his previous team, Ewan has rejoined Jayco AlUla and is already the favorite for the opening stage, notwithstanding a pre-race illness. In recent years, Jayco AlUla has faced various challenges and is under pressure to deliver a robust performance to avoid relegation from the WorldTour.

Testing Times Ahead

The team’s ambitious goal is set to be tested against a field of international cycling stars. Names like Julian Alaphilippe, Filippo Ganna, and Phil Bauhaus, among others, promise a competitive edge to the race. Further, the heat is expected to play a significant role in the weekend’s decisive stages, with temperatures predicted to soar above 30 degrees Celsius. Interestingly, Plapp welcomes this condition, adding a personal twist to the upcoming challenge.

0
Australia Cycling Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
34 seconds ago
America Ferrera Advocates for Diversity at Critics Choice Awards
At the recently concluded 29th annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, America Ferrera, a trailblazing Latina actress, was awarded the SeeHer Award. The award, established in 2017, honors leading ladies in film and television who advocate for gender equality and portray groundbreaking, stereotype-defying characters. Award, Speech, and a Call for Authentic Portrayals Ferrera
America Ferrera Advocates for Diversity at Critics Choice Awards
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
14 mins ago
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
10-Year-Old Boy Missing in Durack: A Community's Concern and Plea for Safe Return
15 mins ago
10-Year-Old Boy Missing in Durack: A Community's Concern and Plea for Safe Return
Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes Gear Up for Season Finale at MCG
6 mins ago
Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes Gear Up for Season Finale at MCG
Caleb Bond Criticizes Albanese's Response to Penny Wong's Travel Itinerary
6 mins ago
Caleb Bond Criticizes Albanese's Response to Penny Wong's Travel Itinerary
Bus Driver in Fatal Hunter Valley Crash Faces 26 Additional Charges
10 mins ago
Bus Driver in Fatal Hunter Valley Crash Faces 26 Additional Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
27 seconds
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
31 seconds
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
54 seconds
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
3 mins
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
4 mins
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
4 mins
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
5 mins
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
5 mins
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
5 mins
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app