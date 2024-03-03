Jay White Triumphs in AEW Revolution Pre-Show, Teases Big Moves at Dynamite Event

In a thrilling kickoff to AEW Revolution, Jay White led the Bang Bang Scissor Gang to victory, hinting at significant future endeavors. The Zero Hour pre-show saw a chaotic 12-man tag team match, culminating in White’s strategic win and an intriguing post-match declaration about his next steps in the wrestling world.

Explosive Start to AEW Revolution

The match was a high-octane display of athleticism and strategy, featuring teams that included the likes of Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Willie Mack opposing Jay White's Bang Bang Scissor Gang. The presence of Sonjay Dutt and Karen Jarrett ringside added an extra layer of drama to the proceedings. Despite Satnam Singh's efforts to dominate the match for his team, Bullet Club Gold's teamwork eventually overcame his strength, setting the stage for White's decisive victory with a well-executed Bladerunner on Mack.

White’s Ambitious Post-Match Proclamation

Following the match, Jay White seized the moment to elevate his and the Bang Bang Scissor Gang's status within AEW. His post-match promo served not only as a celebration of their victory but also as a bold statement of his aspirations in the wrestling world. White’s tease of handling "some business of his own" at the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Big Business event on March 13 has fueled speculation and excitement among fans and wrestlers alike.

What's Next for Jay White and AEW?

White's tease has opened the door to numerous possibilities and questions about his future actions and alignments within AEW. As one of the best wrestlers in the world, his next moves are anticipated with keen interest. The implications of his teased announcement could have significant repercussions for the dynamics within AEW, setting the stage for compelling narratives and matchups in the weeks to come.

The victory at AEW Revolution and the subsequent tease by Jay White have set the wrestling world abuzz. As fans and fellow wrestlers speculate on his next moves, the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Big Business event promises to be a pivotal moment in White's career and for AEW's evolving storyline. Whatever White has planned, it's clear that the wrestling world will be watching closely, ready for the next chapter in this high-stakes saga.