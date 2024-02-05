Jay Pierce Takes the Helm at DCA: A Homecoming for the New Football Coach

Donelson Christian Academy (DCA) has announced the appointment of Jay Pierce as their new head football coach. Pierce, a DCA alumnus himself, steps into the shoes of Paul Wade, who transitioned to Brentwood Academy in December. The appointment follows an intensive selection process, with Pierce’s coaching record and DCA connection tipping the scales in his favor.
Pierce's Journey: From Alumnus to Coach
Pierce, part of DCA's class of 2000, has had a diverse coaching journey. His initial coaching stint was with Blackman Middle School, where he achieved significant success, boasting a 60-9 record and leading the team to three county championships. However, his tenure at East Robertson saw a shift in fortunes, with a 7-23 record before he resigned in 2014.
Returning to DCA: A Homecoming
Expressing his excitement and gratitude, Pierce referred to DCA as home and an extended family since 1996. In the words of Pierce, “The opportunity to return to DCA is something I have always aspired to. The school and the football team hold a special place in my heart.”
Building on a Solid Foundation
The DCA football program is coming off a strong foundation laid by Wade, who led them to a state championship in 2021. Last season, the team had a 7-5 record and made it to the Division II-A quarterfinals. With key players like junior quarterback Mitchell Carey and sophomore tight end Carson Sneed expected to return, the team looks poised for another successful season. Sneed, a four-star prospect, has received offers from top universities, adding to the team's strength.
Pierce's return to DCA is anticipated to continue the school's football success and rich tradition. DCA's athletic director Dennis Goodwin expressed confidence in Pierce's ability to lead the team to greater heights. Similarly, former coach Paul Wade expects him to adequately fill his shoes and continue the tradition of success at DCA.