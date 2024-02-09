Jay Graber: The Architect of New Jersey High School Football's New Chapter at Brick Township

Jay Graber, the architect of Matawan's football renaissance, is set to embark on a new journey as Brick Township's head coach. His tenure begins on April 8th, a date that not only marks a new chapter in his career but also signals a seismic shift in the landscape of New Jersey high school football.
A Legacy of Transformation
Graber, a former record-setting quarterback at Notre Dame High School, carved out an impressive coaching career spanning 14 seasons. His journey began at Allentown, where he transformed a struggling team into a sectional champion. Over nine seasons, Graber led Allentown to an 82-57 record, a feat that echoed his own triumphs on the field.
In 2016, his Allentown team clinched the NJSIAA Central Group 4 championship, a moment that etched his name into the annals of New Jersey high school football history. Following his successful stint at Allentown, Graber moved to Matawan, where he continued his winning ways.
The Matawan Miracle
Graber's five-year tenure at Matawan saw the team secure back-to-back state tournament appearances. His leadership and strategic acumen helped the team achieve a 21-23 record, a significant improvement from their previous performances.
"Coach Graber has been instrumental in shaping our team," said a Matawan player, echoing the sentiments of many. "His dedication, passion, and knowledge of the game are unparalleled."
A New Chapter at Brick Township
As Graber prepares to take the helm at Brick Township, the anticipation is palpable. He will not only serve as the head coach but also join the faculty as a special education/mathematics teacher, a role that aligns with his commitment to holistic student development.
Brick Township, a program steeped in tradition, offers Graber an opportunity to build upon an already solid foundation. The team, under the leadership of Len Zdanowicz for the past nine seasons, boasted a 49-40 record, with appearances in the Central Group 4 championship games in 2016 and 2018.
For Graber, who grew up watching Brick Township games, this new role is more than just a job; it's a homecoming. "I'm excited to be part of such a tradition-rich program," he said. "I look forward to contributing to its legacy and helping our students reach their full potential, both on and off the field."
Graber's appointment at Brick Township is not just a story of a coach moving schools; it's a testament to the power of perseverance, the importance of tradition, and the transformative impact of football on young lives.
As April 8th draws closer, the football community watches with bated breath, eager to see how Jay Graber will write the next chapter in Brick Township's storied history. One thing is certain: with Graber at the helm, it promises to be a thrilling ride.
In the world of high school football, where legends are born and dreams take flight, Jay Graber's journey from Allentown to Brick Township serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of determination. His appointment as Brick Township's new head coach, beginning on April 8th, signifies not just a change in leadership but a promise of continued excellence and growth.
With his impressive track record at Allentown and Matawan, Graber is poised to lead Brick Township to new heights. As he embarks on this exciting new chapter, the football community eagerly awaits the stories that will unfold under his guidance, stories of triumph, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the game.