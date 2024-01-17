Jay Foley's Bold Pledge Amid Waning Support for Ghana's Black Stars

Radio and television personality, Jay Foley, has stirred the airwaves with a bold pledge tied to the performance of the Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars. Foley, known for his passionate support of the team, declared that he would host his popular show, Culture Daily, in only his singlet if the Black Stars were to fall to Egypt in their forthcoming second group stage match. This audacious promise mirrors his deep love for the team and his robust sense of national pride.

Waning Public Support

In stark contrast to Foley's unwavering backing, the Black Stars have witnessed a palpable dwindling of endorsement from the Ghanaian populace, following a lackluster performance against Cape Verde. This downturn in public sentiment has been particularly pronounced among supporters who were transported to Ivory Coast to cheer for the Black Stars at the 2023 AFCON. These fans voiced their dissatisfaction over what they perceived as a lack of proper coordination and support, even threatening to return to Ghana. These protests eventually led to each fan being compensated with US$400 after a series of negotiations with officials.

Foley's Counter Bet

Undeterred by this widespread disillusionment, Foley has chosen to rally behind the team in a unique way. He has further pledged that should the Black Stars triumph over Egypt, each viewer of his show would be mandated to send him a mobile money (MoMo) payment of at least GH₵5.00. This unconventional wager serves as both a testament to his faith in the team's ability to bounce back and an attempt to rekindle public enthusiasm.

A Personal Anecdote

Alongside his football-related pledges, Jay Foley also shared a personal incident unrelated to the game. He narrated an occasion where a woman wrongfully accused him of stealing her laptop and money, a circumstance he believes was possibly due to the woman being under hypnosis. This story, while not directly connected to his football commentary, further illustrates the unpredictable and dynamic nature of Foley’s public persona.