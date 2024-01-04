Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes’ Championship Bid

Colorado Buffaloes’ guard, Javon Ruffin, has made a triumphant return to the basketball court, playing without pain for the first time since his senior year in high school. Ruffin’s return, which comes after a successful recovery from offseason knee surgery, is a significant boost for the team. Initially, he was expected to sit out his second full season but surprised fans and teammates alike by appearing in a game against Washington, clocking seven minutes on the court.

Ruffin’s Road to Recovery

Ruffin’s journey back to the court was marked by a recovery process that went better than anticipated. After the knee surgery, he began with non-contact drills, gradually progressing to full practice participation. Despite having a relatively short period of full practice, Ruffin felt ready to contribute in games. His timely return proved beneficial for the Buffaloes, who were without three injured players, Tristan da Silva, RJ Smith, and Cody Williams, and another, Bangot Dak, due to illness.

Making a Mark on the Court

Following his debut against Washington, Ruffin played 15 minutes against Washington State, scoring his first basket of the season. Despite acknowledging Ruffin’s residual rustiness, Colorado’s coach, Tad Boyle, sees potential in his game sense and contribution off the bench. Now fully rehabilitated from his third knee procedure, Ruffin is gearing up for two significant Pac-12 road games, including a game against the 10th-ranked Arizona.

Upcoming Challenges

The game against Arizona presents a significant challenge, with key players like senior guard Caleb Love posing a formidable threat. Developing effective strategies to counter Arizona’s efficient offense is crucial for the Buffaloes. However, the team’s current performance places them as a frontrunner for the conference championship, and Ruffin’s return further strengthens their bid.