Football

Jatinder Singh: The First Footballer from Kathua District to Reach 2nd Division I-League

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
Jatinder Singh: The First Footballer from Kathua District to Reach 2nd Division I-League

Jatinder Singh, a 19-year-old footballer hailing from Barwal village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, has etched his name in the annals of local history by becoming the first player from the district to be selected for a 2nd Division I-League team. The young prodigy has signed a 17-month contract with Oranje FC, a Mumbai-based club currently holding the title of MDFA Elite League Champion.

From Humble Beginnings to the High Leagues

Singh’s football career took root at FC United Kathua. His path then led him to various clubs in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, including Param FC in Hiranagar, Kathua, where he honed his technical and tactical skills. His dedication and talent also earned him stints in the AIFF Youth League with Jammu United FC and Real Kashmir FC. This exposure to high-caliber leagues in the region has played a crucial role in shaping Singh’s professional journey.

Overcoming Challenges and Setting High Goals

Despite the challenges posed by insufficient sports infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir compared to other parts of India, Singh remains undeterred. His aspirations soar high as he dreams of representing India and playing in the Indian Super League (ISL), with Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos serving as his role model.

Untapped Talent and Supportive Mentors

Arun Malhotra, a former Indian player and member of the Technical Committee of the Football Federation of India, has thrown his weight behind Singh. By highlighting the untapped talent in the Jammu region, Malhotra has played a pivotal role in nurturing and supporting young players like Singh on their journey to professional leagues.

Football India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

