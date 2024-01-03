Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Ashwin’s Bowling Action Ahead of Second Test

In a light-hearted moment that went viral on social media, Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah was seen mimicking the bowling action and on-field expressions of fellow teammate Ravichandran Ashwin during a net session at Newlands, ahead of the second Test match against South Africa. The incident added an unexpected touch of humor to the team’s preparations, drawing both admiration and amusement from cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Bumrah’s Spot-on Imitation Goes Viral

The video of Bumrah’s spot-on imitation of Ashwin’s unique bowling style – coming in from a short run-up and using Ashwin’s off-break grip – quickly became a viral sensation. Fans were in awe of Bumrah’s accuracy in mimicking both the action and the expressions of his teammate, adding a touch of camaraderie to the intense atmosphere of the upcoming final Test of the series.

The Final Test: A Crucial Matchup

The final Test of the series is scheduled to take place on January 3, in Cape Town. The Indian team, looking to bounce back after losing the first Test, is relying on their experienced and talented players, including Bumrah and Ashwin. The team’s captain, Rohit Sharma, emphasized the need to show faith in the inexperienced bowling attack, even as they face the challenge of a formidable South African team.

Protecting the Sanctity of Test Cricket

Adding to the gravity of the occasion, Rohit Sharma also addressed the importance of preserving the sanctity of Test cricket, expressing his belief that it is the duty of each member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to uphold this aspect of the sport. This sentiment comes in the wake of Cricket South Africa’s decision to select seven uncapped players for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, a move that has drawn widespread criticism.