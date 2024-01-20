Jason Licht Reflects on Drafting Mike Evans: A Franchise Legend in the Making

In the world of NFL, the 2014 draft stands out as a momentous event for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team's General Manager, Jason Licht, made a decision that has since shaped the franchise's fortunes. He chose to put his faith in wide receiver Mike Evans, passing on top quarterback prospects. Today, that decision is viewed as a pivotal moment in Licht's early tenure with the Buccaneers.

Mike Evans: A Franchise Legend

A decade later, Mike Evans has not just lived up to the faith bestowed upon him but has, indeed, surpassed expectations. Named to his fifth Pro Bowl, Evans has tied for the most NFL touchdowns in a season. His consistent performance on the field has made him a franchise legend. The receiver has accumulated over 12,000 yards and 98 touchdowns. Adding to his accolades, Evans became the only player in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons.

A Decision That Paid Off

Despite the team's pressing needs during the 2014 draft and the lure of tempting trade offers, Licht held firm. He chose Evans, a decision that has paid dividends for the Buccaneers. Evans's impact was especially felt when the Bucs won the 2020 NFC Championship Game, advancing to their first Super Bowl in nearly two decades. It was a moment that Licht cherishes, a testament to his foresight and belief in Evans.

Future in Tampa Bay

As the Buccaneers face a crossroads with Evans, the team plans to keep him in Tampa. Licht and Evans share a strong bond and mutual respect. They plan to begin contract discussions to ensure that Evans remains a Buccaneer. Despite the initial deadline for a new deal, which was not met before the 2023 season, the possibility of a third consecutive NFC South title and his strong chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield could secure Evans's continued presence on the team.