Jason Kelce's Celebratory Moment Immortalized in Limited Edition Funko Pop! Figurine

Jason Kelce's shirtless celebration during a Chiefs' playoff game is now a limited-edition Funko Pop! figurine. Pre-orders are now open, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Salman Khan
Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles center, who celebrated his brother's touchdown with contagious enthusiasm during a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game on January 21st, has been immortalized in a Funko Pop! figurine. The moment captured is now available for pre-order. Funko's limited-edition figurine is a testament to the genuine joy and camaraderie that underpins the sport, a sentiment embraced by fans and players alike.

A Moment Immortalized

The figurine, standing at 4 inches tall, captures Jason Kelce's shirtless celebration, a moment that fans will forever associate with the Chiefs' playoff victory. Priced at $25, the figurine will be on sale for a limited 72-hour window, closing on February 5th, marking Funko's first-ever presale of a toy. The company's decision to create this particular figurine was heavily influenced by fans' positive reaction to a drawing posted on social media, which garnered over 40,000 likes.

Charity and Connection

Alongside the release, Funko will be making a donation to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, a charity supported by Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The fund, which has already benefited from over $1 million in donations from fans, will receive another boost from Funko's initiative. This gesture serves to underscore the deep connection between the sport and the community, a bond that extends beyond the playing field.

Football and Figurines

Jason Kelce's antics at the playoff game were a hit with the fans, including mingling with Bills' fans and taking unique selfies before the game. His joyous spirit is now encapsulated in the Funko Pop! figurine, a testament to the unscripted moments that make the sport so beloved. The figurine's release also coincides with other football-themed merchandise, such as a Super Bowl-themed Barbie doll from Mattel and a planned Little People Collector Super Bowl set from Fisher-Price, depending on the outcome of Super Bowl 58.