Jason Kelce's Celebratory Moment Immortalized in Limited Edition Funko Pop! Figurine

Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles center, who celebrated his brother's touchdown with contagious enthusiasm during a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game on January 21st, has been immortalized in a Funko Pop! figurine. The moment captured is now available for pre-order. Funko's limited-edition figurine is a testament to the genuine joy and camaraderie that underpins the sport, a sentiment embraced by fans and players alike.

A Moment Immortalized

The figurine, standing at 4 inches tall, captures Jason Kelce's shirtless celebration, a moment that fans will forever associate with the Chiefs' playoff victory. Priced at $25, the figurine will be on sale for a limited 72-hour window, closing on February 5th, marking Funko's first-ever presale of a toy. The company's decision to create this particular figurine was heavily influenced by fans' positive reaction to a drawing posted on social media, which garnered over 40,000 likes.

Charity and Connection

Alongside the release, Funko will be making a donation to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, a charity supported by Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The fund, which has already benefited from over $1 million in donations from fans, will receive another boost from Funko's initiative. This gesture serves to underscore the deep connection between the sport and the community, a bond that extends beyond the playing field.

Football and Figurines

Jason Kelce's antics at the playoff game were a hit with the fans, including mingling with Bills' fans and taking unique selfies before the game. His joyous spirit is now encapsulated in the Funko Pop! figurine, a testament to the unscripted moments that make the sport so beloved. The figurine's release also coincides with other football-themed merchandise, such as a Super Bowl-themed Barbie doll from Mattel and a planned Little People Collector Super Bowl set from Fisher-Price, depending on the outcome of Super Bowl 58.