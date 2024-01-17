Jason Kelce Takes a Stand on Chicken Wings Debate

The world of sports is not just about the game; it's about the personalities that make the game. NFL star Jason Kelce, known for his passion on and off the field, took a stand in a recent episode of the 'New Heights' podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Travis Kelce. The subject of his vehemence might surprise some: chicken wings.

Waging War on Boneless Wings

Jason Kelce, in a segment discussing the podcast's sponsor, Buffalo Wild Wings, firmly expressed his views on the ongoing debate between boneless and traditional wings. He argued that the two are not alike, going as far as labeling boneless wings as 'false advertising'. He asserted, 'There's no such thing as a boneless wing.'

However, he did note an exception for Buffalo Wild Wings. Despite his strong opinion on the matter, he praised the quality of the restaurant's offerings, presenting a nuanced perspective that acknowledges the complexity of the 'wing war.'

Snack Preferences: A Brotherly Bond

Jason and Travis Kelce are not only known for their athletic prowess but also for their strong food preferences. During the same podcast, they shared their favorite snacks. Jason revealed his fondness for Reese's Peanut Butter Puffs, a surprise gift he received at an Eagles game. He also declared Tagalongs as his favorite Girl Scout cookie.

On the other hand, Travis, demonstrating his unique taste, prefers lemon-flavored cookies, a choice that contrasts his brother's preference for chocolate and peanut butter combinations.

Future Teasers and Fan Engagement

The podcast concluded with a teaser about Jason Kelce encouraging fans to 'rig' the People's Choice Awards in favor of his brother, Travis. This playful maneuver not only shows the brotherly camaraderie but also highlights the Kelce brothers' ability to engage and entertain their fans beyond the football field.