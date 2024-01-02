en English
Baseball

Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
In a significant shift in the MLB landscape, Jason Kanzler, the respected assistant hitting coach of the Houston Astros, is leaving to join the Chicago Cubs as their new director of player development. This move is part of a larger reshuffling within the Cubs’ organization, which recently elevated former director Jared Banner to assistant general manager.

Behind the Move

Kanzler, 33, a former draft pick by the Minnesota Twins, has been a cornerstone in the Astros organization over the past five seasons. His remarkable contribution to their 2022 World Series victory was particularly evident in his work with the mechanics of shortstop Jeremy Pea. His departure is seen as a significant loss for the Astros, leaving them to find a new hitting coach for the 2024 season.

A Refreshed Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs, who have not signed any free agents to their major-league roster this offseason, have shown a keen interest in reshaping their personnel. They have recently brought on board Craig Counsell, a veteran from the Milwaukee Brewers, as their new manager and have further strengthened Counsell’s team by adding an acclaimed bench coach. Kanzler’s appointment is the latest in the Cubs’ ongoing efforts to rejuvenate their staff.

Kanzler’s New Role

In his new role as the director of player development, Kanzler will be overseeing the development of every minor leaguer in the Cubs organization. He will also be responsible for hiring and firing coaches and coordinators, a significant increase in responsibility that provides a fresh opportunity for his career. As the Cubs continue their personnel reshuffle, Kanzler’s hiring marks a promising step in their quest for success in the upcoming seasons.

Baseball Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

