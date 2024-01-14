Jason Garrett Steps into Broadcast Booth for Dolphins vs. Chiefs Playoff

As the National Football League (NFL) playoffs intensify, a new voice will echo through the digital corridors of Peacock. The wild card game between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs will have a unique narrative flavor as former NFL head coach Jason Garrett steps into the broadcast booth alongside Mike Tirico. Garrett is set to replace Cris Collinsworth as the lead analyst for this pivotal game. This change comes as a consequence of Tirico’s packed schedule, as he is also slated to commentate on the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions game on NBC, where Collinsworth will reprise his usual role.

A New Challenge for Jason Garrett

The assignment marks a significant advancement in Garrett’s broadcasting career. His resume includes commentary for United States Football League (USFL) matches, Notre Dame games, and sporadic NFL games. This game, however, marks his debut as a lead analyst for an NFL playoff game, a role typically reserved for seasoned broadcasters. The broadcast will commence at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local time) from the iconic Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Game to be Streamed Exclusively on Peacock

Adding to the novelty of the situation, the game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock. This not only amplifies the significance of Garrett stepping in but also reinforces the growing trend of major sports events being digitally streamed. Fans outside Kansas City will need to secure a Peacock subscription to tune into the game, marking a subtle shift in how sports broadcasting is consumed in the digital age.

Temporary Change in Broadcasting Arrangements

This reshuffling in the broadcasting team is a mere temporary adjustment due to the scheduling of the playoff games. The dynamic duo of Tirico and Collinsworth will be back in action for the NBC broadcast of the Rams-Lions game. This playoff weekend, therefore, promises not just thrilling football action but also a fresh broadcasting experience.