Boxing & MMA

Jason Cunningham: Versatile British Boxer Bows Out

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
Jason Cunningham: Versatile British Boxer Bows Out

Jason Cunningham, the indomitable British boxer from Doncaster, announced his retirement, marking the end of a remarkable career often overlooked despite a collection of prestigious titles. Opening his journey with the English bantamweight title in 2014, Cunningham carved his niche in the domestic boxing scene over a span of almost a decade.

Master of Versatility

Known for his versatility, Cunningham moved fluidly between weight classes, always in pursuit of new challenges. His trophy cabinet boasts regaining the English title at 118lbs, capturing a Central Area title at super bantamweight, and securing Commonwealth titles in both bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

Career Resurgence and Setbacks

Settling in the super bantamweight class, Cunningham experienced a career resurgence at 122lbs. His most notable victories included defeating Gamal Yafai for the European title and outclassing Brad Foster for the British and Commonwealth belts. However, success didn’t come without setbacks. Cunningham’s fight with Zolani Tete ended abruptly in a fourth-round stoppage. Even though Tete later failed a drug test, resulting in the fight’s result being declared a no-contest, the impact on Cunningham was palpable. He managed to achieve a comeback victory against Miguel Gonzalez, but his final stand in the ring resulted in a defeat by Liam Davies.

A Legacy of Resilience

With ‘The Underdog Who Never Lost Hope’ etched on his chest, Cunningham’s legacy is one of resilience. His skill and dedication in the ring overshadowed a lack of knockout power or flamboyant personality, earning him respect and admiration from his peers. His career concludes with a record of 32 wins, 7 losses, and 7 knockouts. As he hangs up his gloves, Cunningham has confirmed his plan to remain involved in boxing as a trainer and manager at the gym of his longtime friend and ally, Stefy Bull.

Boxing & MMA
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

