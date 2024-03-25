Jasmin Paris Shatters Records: First Woman to Finish Barkley Marathons' Brutal 100-Mile Course

In a groundbreaking achievement that challenges the limits of human endurance, Jasmin Paris became the first woman to complete the notoriously difficult Barkley Marathons, finishing the 100-mile course in an awe-inspiring 59 hours, 58 minutes, and 21 seconds. Held in Frozen Head State Park, Tennessee, this ultramarathon is famed for its punishing terrain, which Paris navigated with just 99 seconds to spare before the 60-hour cutoff.

Advertisment

The Race Against Time and Terrain

The Barkley Marathons, established in 1989, have seen over 1,000 ultramarathoners attempt its daunting course, with Paris becoming one of only 20 to finish within the time limit. Her journey was fraught with steep slopes, bramble-covered trails, and sleep deprivation-induced hallucinations. Despite these obstacles, Paris's strategic fueling with pasta, porridge, and her secret weapon, bananas, alongside rigorous training, propelled her to victory.

Unyielding Determination

Advertisment

Paris's success is built on a foundation of relentless training and a disciplined daily routine. Rising at 5 am for morning workouts before attending to her duties as a senior veterinary lecturer and a mother of two, Paris's dedication to her sport is unmatched. Her achievement in the Barkley Marathons is not her first brush with fame; in 2019, she also became the first woman to win the 268-mile Montane Spine Race outright.

More Than a Victory

For Paris, the allure of ultramarathons lies not just in the physical challenge but in the mental fortitude they demand and the self-discovery they offer. Her historic finish at the Barkley Marathons serves as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging others to pursue their passions despite life's hurdles. As she recovers from her monumental feat, Paris looks forward to her next challenge, the Scottish Island Peaks race, with the same fervor that has defined her incredible journey thus far.