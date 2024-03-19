Jasmeet Chana Defends Title Against Rally Stars in KNRC Safari Round 2

Reigning Kenya champion Jasmeet Chana, also known as 'Iceman', is set to defend his title at the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) Safari Rally, taking place from March 28 to 31 in Nairobi and Naivasha. Transitioning from his championship-winning Evolution 10 to a Ford Fiesta Rally2, Chana faces competition from seasoned competitors including Karan Patel, Aakif Virani, Samman Singh Vohra, and five-time Safari Rally winner Carl 'Flash' Tundo, who all bring extensive experience from the World Rally Championship's second-tier category, WRC2.

Advertisment

Star-Studded Line-Up

The KNRC list released on Monday features a star-studded entry of 20 cars, promising thrilling action in the KNRC category. Competitors such as current KNRC leader Samman (Skoda Fabia Rally2), last year's frontrunner Jeremiah Wahome, and rising star Hamza Anwar (Ford Fiesta Rally3) are among the highlights. Additionally, Yasin Nasser, the reigning Ugandan and Tanzanian Rally Champion, aims for an unprecedented East African championship hat-trick, enhancing the international flavor of the event.

International Ambitions and Safety Messages

Advertisment

Yasin Nasser shared his excitement and issued a safety message to spectators, emphasizing the importance of following rules and regulations for a safe and enjoyable event. His participation, alongside other international drivers, underscores the Safari Rally's significance in the global rally scene. Nasser's successful rally history, with 8 wins out of 14 rallies last year, adds to the anticipation of his performance in Kenya.

Women in Rallying

The event also shines a spotlight on female participation, with four all-women crews returning to compete. Tinashe Gatimu, Caroline Gatimu, Pauline Shegu, Linet Ayuko, Jennifer Malik, Margaret Mungai, and debutants Lisa Christofferson and Mitchelle Chao, all driving Subaru vehicles, demonstrate the growing inclusivity and diversity of the sport.

The KNRC Safari Rally promises to be a blend of intense competition, international participation, and a celebration of rallying talent. As drivers prepare to tackle the challenging terrain, fans await a spectacle of speed, skill, and endurance, setting the stage for what could be a historic event in Kenya's rich rallying history.