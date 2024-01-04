en English
Sports

Jarrett Stidham Gears Up for Showdown Against Former Team in Week 18

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
On the threshold of their season finale, the Denver Broncos’ quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, is readying himself for a face-off against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, in a much-anticipated Week 18 game at the Allegiant Stadium. This encounter isn’t just another match for Stidham – it is a homecoming of sorts, his second consecutive season-ending game on this field, albeit this time he dons the colors of the opposition.

Stidham’s Journey to Denver

Stidham, who had signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Broncos in March, had his first start with the team against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game ended in a victory for the Broncos, paving the way for Stidham’s upcoming encounter with the Raiders. His previous performance with the Raiders was indeed commendable, with a completion of 64.3 percent of his passes for 584 yards and four touchdowns in two starts.

More Than Just a Game

This game holds special significance for the Broncos. A victory here would not only secure Denver its first winning season since 2016 but also mark Stidham’s first road win as an NFL starter. This is not lost on Stidham as he expressed excitement about the upcoming game and fondly reflected on the time he spent practicing against the Raiders last season.

Preparation and Strategy

Broncos’ Head Coach Sean Payton has been working meticulously with Stidham to prepare him for the crucial match. They’ve been focusing on silent snap-counts and other nuances given Stidham’s familiarity with Allegiant Stadium. Stidham’s main target is expected to be Jerry Jeudy, who has maintained solid production throughout the season.

However, Stidham insists that he does not see this Week 18 game as a stepping stone for a future starting role, but rather as a chance to fulfill his current duty and help the Broncos secure a win. As the team gears up for the grand showdown against the Raiders, all eyes will be on Stidham, the man at the helm of their offensive drive.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

