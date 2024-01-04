Jarrett Stidham Gears Up for Showdown Against Former Team in Week 18

On the threshold of their season finale, the Denver Broncos’ quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, is readying himself for a face-off against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, in a much-anticipated Week 18 game at the Allegiant Stadium. This encounter isn’t just another match for Stidham – it is a homecoming of sorts, his second consecutive season-ending game on this field, albeit this time he dons the colors of the opposition.

Stidham’s Journey to Denver

Stidham, who had signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Broncos in March, had his first start with the team against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game ended in a victory for the Broncos, paving the way for Stidham’s upcoming encounter with the Raiders. His previous performance with the Raiders was indeed commendable, with a completion of 64.3 percent of his passes for 584 yards and four touchdowns in two starts.

More Than Just a Game

This game holds special significance for the Broncos. A victory here would not only secure Denver its first winning season since 2016 but also mark Stidham’s first road win as an NFL starter. This is not lost on Stidham as he expressed excitement about the upcoming game and fondly reflected on the time he spent practicing against the Raiders last season.

Preparation and Strategy

Broncos’ Head Coach Sean Payton has been working meticulously with Stidham to prepare him for the crucial match. They’ve been focusing on silent snap-counts and other nuances given Stidham’s familiarity with Allegiant Stadium. Stidham’s main target is expected to be Jerry Jeudy, who has maintained solid production throughout the season.

However, Stidham insists that he does not see this Week 18 game as a stepping stone for a future starting role, but rather as a chance to fulfill his current duty and help the Broncos secure a win. As the team gears up for the grand showdown against the Raiders, all eyes will be on Stidham, the man at the helm of their offensive drive.