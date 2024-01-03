Jarome Luai to Join Wests Tigers in a $6 Million Deal

Star player of the Panthers and three-time NRL grand final winner, Jarome Luai, has confirmed his departure from Penrith, announcing a five-year deal worth $6 million with the Wests Tigers. The announcement came during a press conference at Darling Harbour, where Luai expressed his reasons for the move, citing both family welfare and the opportunity to create a new legacy for himself.

A New Journey with Wests Tigers

Luai’s decision was influenced significantly by his interaction with Wests Tigers coach, Benji Marshall, who he regards as his childhood hero. The shared vision for his future role in the team and the opportunity to be the ‘chief playmaker’ were key factors in his decision to join the Tigers after the 2024 NRL season. Despite the Tigers’ recent struggle to attract elite talent and their lesser recent success, Luai expressed his confidence in bringing a winning mentality to the team.

Decision Driven by Opportunity and Financial Gain

The offer from Wests Tigers provided Luai with a chance to secure his family’s financial future, a significant motivator in his decision. Additionally, the desire for more responsibility and the opportunity to write his own story were also influential. The move, described by Luai as the ‘toughest decision of my career and life,’ presents him with the challenge of joining a club at the bottom and turning it around.

Influence of NRL’s New Transfer Rules

The NRL’s new 10-day negotiation window after the 2023 season allows for contract backflipping, but the Panthers waived this option for Luai. They acknowledged their salary cap constraints and expressed support for his decision. Despite the upcoming move, Luai’s focus remains on his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery and his commitment to the Panthers for the 2024 season, including the World Club Challenge and another premiership defense.