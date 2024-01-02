Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season

Michigan State football’s running back, Jaren Mangham, has declared his intent to return to the team for the 2024 season. This marks his second year with the Spartans and his sixth year in collegiate football. Mangham’s decision comes as a boost for the team, given his experience and potential contribution to the Spartans’ offensive line.

Mangham’s Journey and Contribution

Having previously played for Colorado and South Florida, Mangham transferred to Michigan State, joining his brother, Jaden Mangham, a rising junior safety at MSU. In the 2023 season, despite missing the first six games due to injuries, he recorded 30 rushes for 81 yards and made 7 catches for 37 yards. While these stats may seem modest, Mangham’s contribution goes beyond numbers. His experience and potential make him a valuable asset to the team.

Michigan State’s Robust Running Back Roster

As the transfer portal closes, Michigan State’s running back roster for the next season appears robust. Mangham will be joining forces with leading rusher Nathan Carter and other key players such as Jalen Berger, Davion Primm, Jaelon Barbarin, Makhi Frazier, and Brandon Tullis. However, Jordon Simmons, another running back, has transferred to Akron. The team’s depth in the backfield promises an exciting season ahead.

Other Changes in the Team

Beyond Mangham’s return, there are other notable developments within the Spartan’s roster. Defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye has officially entered the transfer portal after a short stint at MSU. The team is also hosting FCS All American OL Luke Newman on an official visit. While the cornerback Charles Brantley plans to transfer, the coaching staff, led by Jonathan Smith, continues to manage the team’s roster effectively amid these changes.