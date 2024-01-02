en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season

Michigan State football’s running back, Jaren Mangham, has declared his intent to return to the team for the 2024 season. This marks his second year with the Spartans and his sixth year in collegiate football. Mangham’s decision comes as a boost for the team, given his experience and potential contribution to the Spartans’ offensive line.

Mangham’s Journey and Contribution

Having previously played for Colorado and South Florida, Mangham transferred to Michigan State, joining his brother, Jaden Mangham, a rising junior safety at MSU. In the 2023 season, despite missing the first six games due to injuries, he recorded 30 rushes for 81 yards and made 7 catches for 37 yards. While these stats may seem modest, Mangham’s contribution goes beyond numbers. His experience and potential make him a valuable asset to the team.

Michigan State’s Robust Running Back Roster

As the transfer portal closes, Michigan State’s running back roster for the next season appears robust. Mangham will be joining forces with leading rusher Nathan Carter and other key players such as Jalen Berger, Davion Primm, Jaelon Barbarin, Makhi Frazier, and Brandon Tullis. However, Jordon Simmons, another running back, has transferred to Akron. The team’s depth in the backfield promises an exciting season ahead.

Other Changes in the Team

Beyond Mangham’s return, there are other notable developments within the Spartan’s roster. Defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye has officially entered the transfer portal after a short stint at MSU. The team is also hosting FCS All American OL Luke Newman on an official visit. While the cornerback Charles Brantley plans to transfer, the coaching staff, led by Jonathan Smith, continues to manage the team’s roster effectively amid these changes.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in Monterey Acquired by Concert Golf Partners

By Salman Khan

Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess

By Salman Khan

Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season

By Salman Khan

Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game

By Salman Khan

Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of ...
@Australia · 2 mins
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of ...
heart comment 0
MacIntyre Park’s AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic

By Salman Khan

MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent Series of Girls’ Prep Basketball Games

By Salman Khan

Thrilling Outcomes in Recent Series of Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Farmington Parks and Recreation Grapple with Extensive Storm Damage

By Salman Khan

Farmington Parks and Recreation Grapple with Extensive Storm Damage
Harrison Butker: The Kicker Turning Heads in Week 18

By Salman Khan

Harrison Butker: The Kicker Turning Heads in Week 18
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
1 min
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
2 mins
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
2 mins
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
2 mins
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
2 mins
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
2 mins
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
2 mins
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
2 mins
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent Series of Girls' Prep Basketball Games
2 mins
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent Series of Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
47 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app