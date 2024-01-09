en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Jared Goff’s Resurgence: From LA Rams to Detroit Lions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 11:35 am EST
Jared Goff’s Resurgence: From LA Rams to Detroit Lions

Once the signal-caller for the Los Angeles Rams, Jared Goff is now making his mark as the quarterback for the Detroit Lions. His performance has seen a remarkable upswing since his trade to Detroit in January 2021, to the point where he is not just surviving, but thriving in the city known for its blue-collar spirit.

From Rising Star to Struggling Quarterback: Goff’s Journey in Los Angeles

Goff was once the golden boy of Los Angeles. He had achieved more than 100 touchdowns, led the Rams to a 42-27 record, and had won an NFC championship in 2018. Despite these achievements, Goff’s performance began to wane towards the end of his tenure with the Rams, which led to his trade. However, his relocation to Detroit has ushered in a resurgence in his career.

A New Chapter in Detroit: Goff’s Resurgence

His former Rams coach, Sean McVay, acknowledged Goff’s increased maturity and confidence, particularly his effective management of the Lions’ offense and his rapport with his skill players. In the 2023 regular season, Goff threw for 30 touchdowns and 4,575 yards, leading the Lions to a 12-5 record and their first NFC North division title in 30 years. The Lions also scored the fifth-most points in the NFL, with a total of 461 points in 2023.

McVay’s Take on Goff’s Leadership

McVay expressed his excitement about game-planning against Goff’s potent offensive leadership and is preparing for a challenging game against the Lions. He also anticipates a lively home crowd in Detroit for the upcoming playoff game, which will be the city’s first home playoff game in three decades.

Goff’s impressive performance, completing 23 of 32 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Lions’ win over the Vikings, effectively sums up his resurgence in Detroit. He finished the season with the second-highest touchdown total of his career (30) and is projected to have a strong 2024 season as the starter for the Detroit Lions.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
23 mins ago
NFL's 'Tush Push' Play Stirs Controversy as Buffalo Bills Seek New Nickname
The National Football League (NFL) is buzzing with chatter about the ‘Tush Push’, a play that has become a talking point in the 2023-24 season. Reminiscent of a rugby scrum, the ‘Tush Push’ involves the quarterback being propelled forward by his teammates. The Philadelphia Eagles have displayed a notable prowess in executing this strategy, but
NFL's 'Tush Push' Play Stirs Controversy as Buffalo Bills Seek New Nickname
Chiefs' Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Life: Timberlake, Swift, and the NFL Playoffs
50 mins ago
Chiefs' Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Life: Timberlake, Swift, and the NFL Playoffs
Navigating the NFL Playoffs: Predicting the Wild Card Winners
53 mins ago
Navigating the NFL Playoffs: Predicting the Wild Card Winners
Detroit Lions' Quarterback Revives Career, Earns Praise from Former Coach
48 mins ago
Detroit Lions' Quarterback Revives Career, Earns Praise from Former Coach
Jared Goff: The Resurgence Of A Quarterback And A City’s Renewed Hope
48 mins ago
Jared Goff: The Resurgence Of A Quarterback And A City’s Renewed Hope
Balancing Act: NFL Analysts' Challenge in Covering Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen
49 mins ago
Balancing Act: NFL Analysts' Challenge in Covering Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
45 seconds
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
2 mins
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
3 mins
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
4 mins
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
EPAC1 Protein Identified as Key to Increasing Beneficial Brown Fat
4 mins
EPAC1 Protein Identified as Key to Increasing Beneficial Brown Fat
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
4 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season
4 mins
Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season
Trump's Legal Team Champions Presidential Immunity in Landmark Case
4 mins
Trump's Legal Team Champions Presidential Immunity in Landmark Case
Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling
5 mins
Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
4 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
4 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app