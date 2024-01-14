en English
Japan

Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2

Japan’s national football team triumphed in their opening match of the Asian Cup, overcoming a surprising challenge from Vietnam with a final score of 4-2. Takumi Minamino, who currently plays for Monaco, was the star of the match with his two goals.

Early Struggles and Strong Recovery

The match began with an early goal from Minamino, setting a positive tone for Japan. However, Vietnam, under the guidance of Japan’s former Asian Cup-winning coach, Philippe Troussier, fought back with two goals from Nguyen Dinh Bac and Pham Tuan Hai. This unexpected turn of events saw Japan trailing 2-1 in the first half, despite being ranked 17th by FIFA, a stark contrast to Vietnam’s 94th ranking.

Japan Regains Control

The tables turned once more as Japan regained control of the match. A second goal from Minamino and a stunning strike from Keito Nakamura saw Japan restore their lead before halftime. A late goal from substitute Ayase Ueda further secured the victory for Japan, setting a strong foundation for their campaign for their fifth Asian title.

Reactions to the Match

Post-match, Minamino expressed surprise at Vietnam’s strong performance both defensively and offensively, acknowledging the unexpected challenge they posed. Japan’s coach, Hajime Moriyasu, commended his team’s composure throughout the match, especially in the face of Vietnam’s early lead. Despite the loss, Troussier expressed pride in Vietnam’s effort and recognized the disparity in experience and physicality between the teams.

In the absence of Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton due to an ankle injury, Japan’s win was a testament to their team strength and adaptability. The other match in Group D, featuring Indonesia and Iraq, is keenly awaited.

Japan Sports Vietnam
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

