en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open

In a display of powerful baseline play and sharp angles that has become his trademark, Italian tennis sensation, Jannik Sinner, secured a victory against the Dutch player, Botic van de Zandschulp, in the first round of the Australian Open. The match served as a testament to both players’ ambitions to advance to the later stages of the tournament, however, it was Sinner who seized the opportunity to move forward, further bolstering his reputation as one of the sport’s rising talents.

A Show of Agility, Strategy, and Endurance

Breaking his rival five times, Sinner emerged victorious in straight sets, dropping serve only once. The Italian prodigy fired 26 winners and won 69% of his first service points, marking his 130th Tour level win on a hard court. Despite evident rust, Sinner expressed satisfaction with his performance and eagerness to sustain his form.

Sinner’s Grand Slam Journey

Opening his 2024 season with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 win over van de Zandschulp, Sinner found support in the Carota Boys in the crowd and the fluttering red, white, and green flags of Italy in Rod Laver Arena. This victory, his first since November, was celebrated not just for the triumph, but also for the player’s good physical condition and the unyielding support from his fans.

What Lies Ahead

With this victory, Sinner now sets his sights on the next round, where he will face either Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong or Argentina’s Pedro Cachin. This win, his first in months, is of particular significance as Sinner aims to build on his past successes, continue his good form, and make a deep run in the competition. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Sinner as he attempts to navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

0
Italy Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Italy

See more
3 mins ago
Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Hand Injury
In a disheartening turn of events, Matteo Berrettini, the top-ranked Italian tennis player, has been forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to a severe hand injury. The nature of Berrettini’s injury remains unspecified, however, its severity was enough to sideline him from the competition. This comes as a significant setback to the tournament,
Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Hand Injury
A Candlelit Plea in Rome: Palestinian Students Call for End to Gaza Conflict
4 hours ago
A Candlelit Plea in Rome: Palestinian Students Call for End to Gaza Conflict
Fendi's Fall-Winter 2024-25 Men's Collection: A Tribute to Princess Anne's Chicness
5 hours ago
Fendi's Fall-Winter 2024-25 Men's Collection: A Tribute to Princess Anne's Chicness
Fendi Breaks Gender Codes with Princess Anne-Inspired Collection
3 hours ago
Fendi Breaks Gender Codes with Princess Anne-Inspired Collection
The Global Response to Over-Tourism: Balancing Revenue and Sustainability
4 hours ago
The Global Response to Over-Tourism: Balancing Revenue and Sustainability
Vialattea Ski Region: An Ideal Family Destination for Half Term
4 hours ago
Vialattea Ski Region: An Ideal Family Destination for Half Term
Latest Headlines
World News
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
6 seconds
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid 2024 Presidential Election Speculation
19 seconds
Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid 2024 Presidential Election Speculation
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
50 seconds
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Defeat in Zambia's 2026 General Elections
1 min
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Defeat in Zambia's 2026 General Elections
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
1 min
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
Taiwan's President-Elect William Lai Faces Challenges as DPP Loses Legislative Majority
1 min
Taiwan's President-Elect William Lai Faces Challenges as DPP Loses Legislative Majority
Australian Underdog Dane Sweeny Shines in Thrilling Match Against Francisco Cerundolo
1 min
Australian Underdog Dane Sweeny Shines in Thrilling Match Against Francisco Cerundolo
Global Detention Crisis: A Humanitarian Call to Action
1 min
Global Detention Crisis: A Humanitarian Call to Action
Heatwave at Music Festival Leads to Severe Sunburn: A Wake-Up Call for Sun Safety
1 min
Heatwave at Music Festival Leads to Severe Sunburn: A Wake-Up Call for Sun Safety
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
50 seconds
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app