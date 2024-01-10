Janet Wanja: From Malkia Strikers Setter to Fitness Trainer

Former Malkia Strikers setter, Janet Wanja, has taken on a new role as a fitness trainer for the Kenyan national women's volleyball team. The announcement was made by the Kenya Volleyball Federation, marking a new chapter in Wanja's illustrious career in the sport.

Advertisment

Transition to the Technical Bench

As part of the shift, several changes have been made to the team's technical bench. Japheth Munala has replaced Paul Bitok as head coach, with Wanja stepping in to oversee the team's fitness training. This transition demonstrates Wanja's continued commitment to volleyball, despite retiring as a player.

A New Role for a Veteran Player

Advertisment

Wanja's move to a training role comes after a successful career as a professional volleyball player. Her expertise and experience will now be channeled into physical conditioning and performance enhancement strategies for the current team members. This is expected to boost the team's competitiveness and overall fitness levels, providing the Malkia Strikers with an edge in future competitions.

Changes Across the Board

The men's technical bench has also seen changes, with Gideon Tarus assuming the role of coach and former Prisons player Brackcides Agala taking on the role of team trainer. These changes are indicative of a broader shift in the Kenyan volleyball scene, as former players transition into roles where they can contribute their knowledge and experience to the next generation of athletes.

In summary, the shift in roles for Wanja and other former players signals a new era for Kenyan volleyball. With a focus on fitness and performance enhancement, the Malkia Strikers are poised to continue their success on the international stage. Wanja's contribution, in particular, is expected to have a significant impact on the team's future performances.