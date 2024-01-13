Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho’s Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match

Leicester City fans have reason to cheer as head coach Enzo Maresca announced the return of Jamie Vardy, Kasey McAteer, and Dennis Praet for their upcoming match against Coventry City. All three players, who have been sidelined due to injuries, have recovered and are set to bolster the team’s lineup on Saturday. A statement on the club’s website corroborated Maresca’s announcement, adding a much-needed silver lining to the Foxes’ cloud.

Vardy’s Road to Recovery

One of the highlights of the announcement is the return of Jamie Vardy, who has been out of action since late November. Vardy, who celebrated his 37th birthday this week, is back in training and working hard to regain full fitness. His return is a significant boost for Leicester City, given his prolific goal-scoring record and leadership on the pitch.

McAteer and Praet’s Anticipated Returns

The news also marks the return of Kasey McAteer and Dennis Praet, who are close to making their comeback from injuries. Their presence will undoubtedly add depth and versatility to the Foxes’ squad, enhancing their chances of a strong performance against Coventry City.

The Iheanacho Conundrum

However, the announcement also carried the news that Kelechi Iheanacho would remain sidelined due to an injury. This comes in direct contradiction to a statement made by Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro, who asserted that Iheanacho has recovered and is set to join the Super Eagles’ camp on Saturday. With the Super Eagles scheduled to play their first game in a continental tournament against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, January 14, at 3:00 pm, Iheanacho’s status hangs in the balance, adding a layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative.