en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho’s Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho’s Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match

Leicester City fans have reason to cheer as head coach Enzo Maresca announced the return of Jamie Vardy, Kasey McAteer, and Dennis Praet for their upcoming match against Coventry City. All three players, who have been sidelined due to injuries, have recovered and are set to bolster the team’s lineup on Saturday. A statement on the club’s website corroborated Maresca’s announcement, adding a much-needed silver lining to the Foxes’ cloud.

Vardy’s Road to Recovery

One of the highlights of the announcement is the return of Jamie Vardy, who has been out of action since late November. Vardy, who celebrated his 37th birthday this week, is back in training and working hard to regain full fitness. His return is a significant boost for Leicester City, given his prolific goal-scoring record and leadership on the pitch.

McAteer and Praet’s Anticipated Returns

The news also marks the return of Kasey McAteer and Dennis Praet, who are close to making their comeback from injuries. Their presence will undoubtedly add depth and versatility to the Foxes’ squad, enhancing their chances of a strong performance against Coventry City.

The Iheanacho Conundrum

However, the announcement also carried the news that Kelechi Iheanacho would remain sidelined due to an injury. This comes in direct contradiction to a statement made by Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro, who asserted that Iheanacho has recovered and is set to join the Super Eagles’ camp on Saturday. With the Super Eagles scheduled to play their first game in a continental tournament against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, January 14, at 3:00 pm, Iheanacho’s status hangs in the balance, adding a layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative.

0
International Relations Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
19 mins ago
Unraveling Transboundary Interactions Between Sustainable Development Goals
A new study has offered a groundbreaking framework for analyzing the interconnectedness of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicators across nations, spotlighting the impact of transboundary influences. The framework, rooted in metacoupling, examines both human-nature interactions within and between countries. Deciphering SDG Interactions The investigation classified interaction conduits into two categories: human-induced flows, such as international
Unraveling Transboundary Interactions Between Sustainable Development Goals
Israel Counters Genocide Accusations at ICJ with Evidence of Hamas Atrocities
1 hour ago
Israel Counters Genocide Accusations at ICJ with Evidence of Hamas Atrocities
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
1 hour ago
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Bangladesh's Path to Prosperity: Election Manifesto Revealed
22 mins ago
Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Bangladesh's Path to Prosperity: Election Manifesto Revealed
6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference: A Global Gathering to Propel Industrial Knowledge
31 mins ago
6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference: A Global Gathering to Propel Industrial Knowledge
US Insists on Open Trade Policy for Laptop Imports at India-US Trade Forum
37 mins ago
US Insists on Open Trade Policy for Laptop Imports at India-US Trade Forum
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
3 mins
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
3 mins
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
4 mins
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
Houthis Remain Defiant Amid U.S. Strikes; Texas Border Standoff Escalates
4 mins
Houthis Remain Defiant Amid U.S. Strikes; Texas Border Standoff Escalates
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
4 mins
Dutchtown's Unexpected Victory: A Strategic Masterstroke
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
4 mins
Minnesota Outshines Portland in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Warriors Triumph over Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Game
5 mins
Warriors Triumph over Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Game
Minnesota Timberwolves Dominate Portland Trail Blazers in Convincing Victory
5 mins
Minnesota Timberwolves Dominate Portland Trail Blazers in Convincing Victory
Warriors Outplay Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Match; Thompson and DeRozan Shine
6 mins
Warriors Outplay Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Match; Thompson and DeRozan Shine
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app