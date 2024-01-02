en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe’s Strategy at Newcastle United

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe’s Strategy at Newcastle United

Football pundit and former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, has praised Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, for his ability to extract top performances from players who may not be the first choice for elite teams. He highlighted players such as Sven Botman, Anthony Gordon, and Alexander Isak as those who have thrived under Howe’s guidance despite not being primary targets for the biggest clubs.

Understanding the Financial Balancing Act

Carragher pointed out the potential sale of Bruno Guimaraes as a significant strategy in Newcastle United’s playbook. Despite being backed by the wealthy Public Investment Fund (PIF), the club must adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. Carragher suggested that selling Guimaraes could be a wise move if a bid of around £100 million is received. This move would not only provide a significant return on investment but also help the club avoid FFP infringements.

Howe’s Managerial Prowess

Carragher’s comments underscore a recognition of Howe’s managerial expertise. He has managed to get the best out of players who are not necessarily the first picks for other top-tier teams. This strategy has allowed Newcastle United to compete effectively in the highly competitive football landscape.

The Competitive Football Landscape

As Newcastle United continues to navigate the football landscape, it must balance its squad development with financial regulations. This balancing act is crucial in maintaining its competitive edge and ensuring a sustainable future for the club. Carragher’s insights provide a unique perspective on the strategies employed by Howe and the Newcastle United management to achieve this.

0
Finance Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Daniel McKorley: A Beacon of African Entrepreneurship

By Ebenezer Mensah

2024: A Year of Transformation for the Payment Industry

By Quadri Adejumo

Bitcoin May Face 30% Correction as DMI Signals 'Overheated' Conditions, CryptoCon Warns

By BNN Correspondents

Cryptocurrency: A New Frontier for Corruption in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Banana Island's Festive Transformation: The Influence of Dr. Mike Aden ...
@Business · 27 seconds
Banana Island's Festive Transformation: The Influence of Dr. Mike Aden ...
heart comment 0
Morgan Stanley Surpasses Major Ownership Threshold in NKT A/S

By Wojciech Zylm

Morgan Stanley Surpasses Major Ownership Threshold in NKT A/S
FRSC Announces Strategic Leadership Redeployments to Enhance Road Safety

By Hadeel Hashem

FRSC Announces Strategic Leadership Redeployments to Enhance Road Safety
iPhone 15 Pro Users Report Rear Glass Panel Defect; T-Mobile Announces New Year’s Gift

By Saboor Bayat

iPhone 15 Pro Users Report Rear Glass Panel Defect; T-Mobile Announces New Year's Gift
Robert Kiyosaki’s Unconventional Approach to Debt and Investment: A Closer Look

By Muhammad Jawad

Robert Kiyosaki's Unconventional Approach to Debt and Investment: A Closer Look
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
11 seconds
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
18 seconds
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
20 seconds
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
21 seconds
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
23 seconds
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
24 seconds
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
27 seconds
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
Former Ernst & Young Employee Files Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination and Harassment
29 seconds
Former Ernst & Young Employee Files Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination and Harassment
Massachusetts Prepares for Presidential Primary: Ballot Order Determined
36 seconds
Massachusetts Prepares for Presidential Primary: Ballot Order Determined
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app