James Yap Ends Seven-Year Stint with Rain or Shine ElastoPainters

Two-time PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) MVP, James Yap, has officially ended his seven-year stint with the Rain or Shine ElastoPainters. The announcement came via Instagram, where Yap expressed his thanks to the team, its management, and fans for their unwavering support during his tenure.

Yap's departure was precipitated by a marked decline in his playing time and performance in his last few seasons with Rain or Shine, especially after his return from a political hiatus.

End of an Era

Yap's journey with the ElastoPainters began in 2016 following a trade from the Magnolia Hotshots in exchange for Paul Lee. In his final conference with the team, he averaged a modest 5 points and 1 rebound in just three appearances in the Commissioner’s Cup this season. This was a stark contrast to the towering performances that earned him the PBA's most esteemed accolade twice, marking a decline in his productivity with Rain or Shine.

Gratitude and Grace

Despite his dwindling performance, Yap's departure from the team was marked by grace and gratitude. He thanked the team's management for approving his request for release, allowing him to explore new opportunities and begin a fresh chapter in his life. In his farewell post, Yap reminisced about his time with the team, fondly remembering the memories and lessons learned during his journey with Rain or Shine. The team's management, in turn, acknowledged his contributions and expressed their approval of his decision.

A New Chapter

As Yap departs Rain or Shine, he leaves as an unrestricted free agent with the freedom to explore other opportunities within the PBA or elsewhere. While he did not disclose his future plans, the basketball community is eagerly anticipating his next move. As Yap embarks on a new journey, basketball fans around the world will undoubtedly be watching, hoping that this PBA icon will continue to add to his legacy in his next endeavor.