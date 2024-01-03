James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational

At the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, the New River CTC Invitational witnessed a stunning display of talent and strategy as the James Monroe Mavericks overcame the Liberty Raiders, 73-51. The game, initially a close contest, took a dramatic turn as James Monroe’s Ryan Cole sparked a momentum shift that dominated the second half.

Ryan Cole’s Game-Changing Performance

After securing offensive rebounds from missed free throws, Cole seized these opportunities to score 15 consecutive points. This included a personal 11-0 run marked by three spectacular 3-pointers. Cole’s exceptional performance, resulting in 27 points and five rebounds, tipped the scales in favor of the Mavericks.

James Monroe’s coach, Matt Sauvage, attributed part of Cole’s impressive second-half showing to a halftime pep talk from Coach Miller. The advice to display more aggression on the court proved fruitful, leading to Cole’s pivotal role in the Mavericks’ victory.

Liberty’s Struggle and James Monroe’s Ascendancy

Liberty, despite narrowing a 14-point deficit to a mere 3 points through the efforts of Brayden Hatfield and Riley Marty, ultimately fell short. James Monroe’s consistent play and pronounced physicality proved too much for the Raiders. The Mavericks led by eight points at halftime and significantly extended their lead in the second half.

Liberty’s coach, Chad Williams, pointed to his team’s inexperience and critical moment mistakes as contributing factors to their loss. James Monroe adeptly capitalized on these errors to secure their win.

Team Effort and Future Prospects

Besides Cole, the Mavericks demonstrated a balanced scoring effort, with several players nearing double figures. Dominating the rebounding battle with a 43-26 advantage solidified their win. This victory improved James Monroe’s record to 5-2, with Talen McGraw leading Liberty with 14 points.

The teams now look forward to their next tournament matchups against Mercer Christian and Webster County, respectively. As James Monroe and Liberty continue their journey, their performance will be closely watched by fans and critics alike.