en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational

At the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, the New River CTC Invitational witnessed a stunning display of talent and strategy as the James Monroe Mavericks overcame the Liberty Raiders, 73-51. The game, initially a close contest, took a dramatic turn as James Monroe’s Ryan Cole sparked a momentum shift that dominated the second half.

Ryan Cole’s Game-Changing Performance

After securing offensive rebounds from missed free throws, Cole seized these opportunities to score 15 consecutive points. This included a personal 11-0 run marked by three spectacular 3-pointers. Cole’s exceptional performance, resulting in 27 points and five rebounds, tipped the scales in favor of the Mavericks.

James Monroe’s coach, Matt Sauvage, attributed part of Cole’s impressive second-half showing to a halftime pep talk from Coach Miller. The advice to display more aggression on the court proved fruitful, leading to Cole’s pivotal role in the Mavericks’ victory.

Liberty’s Struggle and James Monroe’s Ascendancy

Liberty, despite narrowing a 14-point deficit to a mere 3 points through the efforts of Brayden Hatfield and Riley Marty, ultimately fell short. James Monroe’s consistent play and pronounced physicality proved too much for the Raiders. The Mavericks led by eight points at halftime and significantly extended their lead in the second half.

Liberty’s coach, Chad Williams, pointed to his team’s inexperience and critical moment mistakes as contributing factors to their loss. James Monroe adeptly capitalized on these errors to secure their win.

Team Effort and Future Prospects

Besides Cole, the Mavericks demonstrated a balanced scoring effort, with several players nearing double figures. Dominating the rebounding battle with a 43-26 advantage solidified their win. This victory improved James Monroe’s record to 5-2, with Talen McGraw leading Liberty with 14 points.

The teams now look forward to their next tournament matchups against Mercer Christian and Webster County, respectively. As James Monroe and Liberty continue their journey, their performance will be closely watched by fans and critics alike.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash

By Salman Khan

Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel

By Salman Khan

Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong

By Salman Khan

Donovan Williams Powers Santa Cruz to Victory in NBA G League Game

By Salman Khan

J.J. McCarthy: From Hometown Hero to College Football's Rising Star ...
@Sports · 2 mins
J.J. McCarthy: From Hometown Hero to College Football's Rising Star ...
heart comment 0
Injury Sidelines Nate Maness, Charles Johnson Steps Up for UFC Fight Night 235

By Salman Khan

Injury Sidelines Nate Maness, Charles Johnson Steps Up for UFC Fight Night 235
UNLV’s Commanding Victory Over Bethesda: A Display of Athletic Prowess and Strategic Execution

By Salman Khan

UNLV's Commanding Victory Over Bethesda: A Display of Athletic Prowess and Strategic Execution
Michael Vaughan Brands Indian Cricket Team as Underachievers: Pressure Mounts on Rohit Sharma

By Salman Khan

Michael Vaughan Brands Indian Cricket Team as Underachievers: Pressure Mounts on Rohit Sharma
Taylor Derkack’s 22 Points Propel Colonia to Victory Over Old Bridge

By Salman Khan

Taylor Derkack's 22 Points Propel Colonia to Victory Over Old Bridge
Latest Headlines
World News
Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand
41 seconds
Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand
Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital
51 seconds
Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
1 min
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
1 min
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
1 min
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
1 min
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
1 min
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
2 mins
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
Donovan Williams Powers Santa Cruz to Victory in NBA G League Game
2 mins
Donovan Williams Powers Santa Cruz to Victory in NBA G League Game
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
16 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app